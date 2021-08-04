3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 4, 2021

Mark August 4 down on the calendar because for three zodiac signs Wednesday is the best day of the week.

Yes, for some Wednesday is just your every day hump day, but certain astrological factors make Wednesday the day the damn breaks and the motto, "good things come to those who wait" finally gets realized.

What caused lots of friction in the daily horoscope for Aries, cancer, and Scorpio, now becomes a blessing that is long awaited.

The planet mars is no longer at a critical degree but in the zodiac sign of Virgo. Mars in Virgo is like trying to ride a bike in the mud.

Lots of effort has to be applied but no matter how much you put into your work nothing seems to really happen. For these three zodiac signs, they have fat felt the burn of hard work.

But finally the muscles start to grow and their tenacity, determination, and grit make them move ahead of the pack.

So on August 4, when Mars opposes the planet Jupiter, which has also moved out of a difficult degree, the right things start to fall into place.

So here is why these three zodiac signs Aries, Cancer and Scorpio are said to have a great day.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 4, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this is a moment that you've been waiting for.

Because Mars still remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, you don't necessarily get a full lucky break, but life has been difficult so you're willing to take anything you can get that's an improvement.

Pluto is in your tenth house of career and social status, and things are continuously in a state of flux. Nothing is predictable for you.

And you have to work twice as hard, in fact because you felt a lack of support and your friendship sector, you have been taking on a lot more than you can handle all by yourself. However on August 4 you will start to feel as though it's all worth it for you.

In fact the fight that you have been doing all by your little lonesome self will actually motivate you.

You start to see yourself as part of this big picture. And you play the role of the hero in the story. And what makes this extra special, is that Jupiter, the planet of luck and blessings is straddled across the universe shining it's like down on your ruling planet Mars.

It is though you were getting the celestial blessings that you need right at the perfect time and for the entire month of August starting on the 4th, you will sense God's hand in your work. That's why this Wednesday is a wonderful day for you, and perhaps a wonderful month too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wednesday is filled with lots of adversity in many areas of your life, but you have one huge supporting factor that makes the day actually turn out in your favor.

Your ruling planet, the Moon will be in pure harmony with Jupiter in Aquarius where the second full moon will take place.

This brings a lot of positivity into your life through other people. You are going to sense a lot of positive things are coming your way especially at work. In fact, this is where you shine the most. People see you as the go to person at your job. You are going to be the individual that everyone considers to be having it all together.

Even when you don't have the answers, Cancer you were going to have the appearance of being super sharp with a laser beam focus.

Why so much goodness coming from this Wednesday? It's because Mercury is conjunct the Sun in your Second house of money. And when Mercury is combust, less is more.

You don't have to even say a word, Cancer you can just be yourself. And if you are quiet and thoughtful, people really will respect that about you.

In fact this becomes the asset that makes you a cut above the rest and establishes Wednesday as one of the best days of the week for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you have not had a really good day this entire week, but that is about to change. Pluto is in your sector of communication and local communities.

While Pluto is there, you will notice that there are a lot of things that are going on around your personal life and your community that actually affects you.

However now that your ancient ruler of Mars is finally moving out of a critical degree things start to look up for you.

It can be said that you are finally able to let go and let others live their lives. You tend to want to control things around you in order to make sure that what needs to happen does not get overlooked.

However now that Mars has become less aggressive in Virgo, you are able to also rest easy. Even though there's not necessarily anything particularly special how about Wednesday.

You will find that having less drama is enough for you to say that Wednesday is a pretty good day for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.