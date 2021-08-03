3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 3, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 3, 2021 can put the blame on Mercury this Tuesday.

Ever have one of those days where you're plain wiped out with pure exhaustion? Your mind shuts down.

People are talking and yet, you hear nothing. Well, that's Tuesday for you, and why August 3 is going to be a bad day for three zodiac signs.

This is not going to be pleasant to hear, but Tuesday could turn out like one of those days.

Headaches, overthinking and a feeling that you cannot shut your mind off are all on the table when Mercury in Leo conjuncts with the Sun.

Mercury and the Sun in Leo make it easy to say too much too soon.

And, Mercury conjunct the Sun will speak to Uranus, too. So conversation, gossip, and important meetings can go in unpredictable directions.

Mercury rules the mind, thoughts, and the way we communicate with one another.

On one hand, Mercury conjunct the Sun is a good thing. The Sun brings out the highest expression of this planetary energy.

But, if you had to live with Mercury or deal with this planet on a superficial basis, you may feel otherwise about having this energy around.

On Tuesday, when Mercury conjuncts the Sun in Leo this means too much worry and mental overdrive, but specifically for three zodiac signs.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day starting August 3, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

August 3 is going to be a rough day for you because your hands are tied in many ways. You have so much that you'd like to say, but no permission to speak your peace. Mercury conjunct the Sun is like you walking into a room speaking to a group loud and clear, and yet everyone has ear plugs in.

You are not visible right now and being that you love to be the center of attention, this makes Tuesday, August 3 a particularly difficult day for you.

On one hand it's a good thing that no one really listens to what you have to say. Mercury is influenced by Uranus, and you could put your foot in your mouth without meaning to.

In fact, Gemini you should count it as a big blessing that what you perceive to be a rough day for you on August 3 will end up being defined as a good one tomorrow.

What you say today that you regret tomorrow will likely not be even remembered. You'll be lucky if anyone even has any idea what it is that you were talking about.

So, as you are biting your nails down to a nibble because Tuesday was so tough, remind yourself that there is a silver lining after all the storm. And that makes this rough day worth it overall.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Tuesday, August 3 is going to be a truly rough day for you because your ruling planet Venus is in harmony with the planet Uranus. Venus rules love and beauty, and that is what you're all about. But when your ruling planet gets all wrapped up with the planet of chaos, a lot of drama comes out.

You can pretty much sum up your day to an episode of cops and robbers. You will feel like time is lost, and no way to regain it back. On one hand you will have lots of things come to you easily, perhaps even borderline miraculous.

However, just as quickly as you get the benefit of something good, an unexpected situation can come to pass. We're talking big-time drama here, Libra. Such as you getting the perfect parking spot and coming back to find out someone hit you in the back of your vehicle.

Or you getting to the office earlier than everyone else only to find out that the morning meeting you plan to prepare for is canceled. Libra, please remember to have your patience intact because this day is going to try you.

You will be pushed beyond your limits and find that balance is thrown out the window completely. And you may even lose your top. When this happens, Libra, remind yourself that a sense of humor can go a long way, especially on Tuesday, which is bound to be a rough day for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the reason why Tuesday is going to be a rough day for you is that it feels like every single person you know will want a piece of you.

You will have three planets squaring your ruling planet Uranus which is in the sign of Taurus. Taurus rules what you have, and what you have is going to be asked of you, Aquarius, and you may feel exhausted once your last bit of energy has been spent.

In fact, Venus, the ruler of Taurus is the only ally you have on August 3, but Venus is your shared resources sector, so guess what?

This is bad news. Instead of you getting to enjoy some give and take, it's all take on Tuesday. You'll be doing things for others, and taking on additional responsibility.

This puts a lot of pressure on you to perform. And, don't expect to get any credit for what you do because you have Saturn squaring your ruling planet.

This amounts to you doing all the work, getting lots of attention for what was accomplished, only to discover that someone else took all credit for your hand in the matter.

You also have a lot of tension coming to you from the Sun, which also means that whatever attention you do get for some reason it still feels negative.

Aquarius, as much as you are the humanitarian of the zodiac, you may find that sometimes humans are difficult to understand and impossible to deal with.

As much as you try to love others, today will make you ask why you always are so charitable, and chock up August 3 to be the worst day of your week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.