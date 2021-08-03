3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During Venus Trine Uranus Starting August 3, 2021

One good way to know Uranus, is to know Mercury.

Both planets are known as transmitters, however, where the planet Mercury is known for swift communication and language, Uranus is known for intuitive communication - as in psychic phenomenon, occult studies and a general feeling of "there's more to this than what meets the eye."

When the planet Venus Trine Uranus occurs, we are looking at the depth of our insight in matters of love, friendship and trust.

And that opens the door for three zodiac signs whose relationships change starting on August 3, 2021 during the Venus trine Uranus transit.

As of August 3, we will come into this transit and for many of us, we will get to experience premonitions; we will have ease in 'reading' people, and that kind of perception may lead to changes within a friendship.

This is the kind of transit that can take a friendship and make it into a romance...it is also the kind that could end a friendship due to an insight that leads to an exposed secret - one that might have better been left alone. As we all know, if we seek the truth, we must be prepared to find it.

Which signs are about to see their friendships change during Venus Trine Uranus?

Zodiac signs whose friendships change during Venus trine Uranus starting August 3, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've always been particularly sensitive to the subtleties in a person's character, and when it comes to your friendships, you know when a friend is down, up, or hiding something.

While you want to be helpful, you don't offer any because you don't want to interfere or offend.

You may be called upon to step in, as it does look like you have a friend that needs an intervention; they have been acting in a self-destructive manner and it's just about to get out of hand.

Your gut feeling is right, but you needn't back off; this person needs you - they need you to reach out to them because they're not strong enough to reach out to you.

This is someone you love; they are not a mere acquaintance. You can be helpful during this phase. Set aside your sense of discretion and pull your friend back from the brink of their own disaster.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've always trusted your gut, and this kind of self-respecting action has always served you well.

Now, your gut is telling you that there's someone in your life - someone very close to you - that is not only lying to you, they are lying to themselves and everyone around them. Is this where you step in and confront them?

Or, would stepping in result in making them resent you? After all, this is more than likely a close friend.

This friend cannot stand something about themselves, and so they lie to the world in an effort to make everyone think they're just fine. But they're not fine, Scorpio, and you realize this deep, down in your soul. Is it your job to fix them?

No, it is not, Scorpio - but it is your job, as friend, to offer an ear or to simply let them know that you are there for them, and that you have no intention of judging them. Let them talk - they need this.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There's something you haven't told a friend of yours, and that 'something' may just come up on August 3, due to the influence Venus Trine Uranus has on you.

This is, of course, a feeling of dissatisfaction; something is wrong with the friendship and if you're to listen to your intuition, you can only come up with the idea that you want out.

You feel you've outgrown the friendship, and while you're trying not to be outright hurtful, you're also not one to go the passive-aggressive route, so you are simultaneously realizing that you have to either tell them the truth of your feelings, or let it slip into nothingness - which isn't fair to your friend. You are seeing things as black or white, and you're not considering a gray area.

This gray area is exactly where you need to make your move from. Have a kind and compassionate conversation with your friend, and let them know how you feel. Who knows, maybe your friend feels the same as you. That be a kick in the head, wouldn't it?

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda