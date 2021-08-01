3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 1, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 1, 2021, and the one planet to blame is Saturn.

There's always something going on in astrology that points to what's happening in our world. As one popular saying goes in astrology, "As above, so below."

Saturn. This planet is the bad boy of astrology. When Saturn starts to create waves things get lost. Relationships can end, and anxiety starts to rise.

August 1, 2021 appears to be a rough day for Aries, Gemini, and Leo.

And, even though the day will be difficult, it won't last long.

So, what is going on above right now that would make Sunday such a wash?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 1, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're pretty independent, and you don't mind doing things solo but even you long for connectivity with people who are like-minded and enjoy doing the same things you enjoy doing.

On Sunday, things start to reveal themselves for what they are, and this could actually lead to a rough day.

Aries, Saturn is in your friendship sector, and you may be asking yourself "what friends?" And that's part of the problem.

You have been putting in a lot of energy into relationships but not getting anything out of it in return.

And on August 1, Saturn speaks to Uranus, something inside of you finally snaps. You may decide that it's time to cut out certain individuals from your life.

This won't be easy for you. You may struggle with guilt, feelings of resentment, and I want to communicate your why.

But, life has already taught you that speaking your peace doesn't always amount to anything.

Sometimes you just have to leave quietly, because the truth is the people who aren't deserving of your time likely won't notice at all.

That's the part they can hurt you the most, making Sunday a difficult day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, while you're quite the optimist, your thoughts get a little dark on Sunday. Saturn is definitely to blame.

Saturn is sitting on your house of beliefs, and you may feel stripped of everything you thought you knew in life.

It doesn't help that your ruling planet Mercury combust is being burned by the Sun. This is problematic for you because you should be feeling like you're on top of the world, but instead you aren't getting the recognition you deserve for all the hard work that you do.

When you walk into a room, and speak your mind, it can feel as though you are talking to a wall.

Something about the way this day goes can leave you wondering if you are invisible.

Your texts get left on read, your significant other misses your calls, and even your mother forgets to call you back. You might be late for appointments that were important to you, and when you're almost there, they get canceled. It's a whirlwind, Gemini, and it's a rough day for you.

This is not the time to fight the system. No. Days like these require patience, and plenty of it. Don't have some? You had better find it. Tomorrow will be much better for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this is your birth month, and that's wonderful, but you get rough days too. Saturn doesn't care that this is your time to shine because when it's time to teach a karmic lesson, you grow no matter what.

What makes Sunday so difficult for you is the fact that you are going to lack clarity in your life.

You need clarity. The Sun that rules you is in your sign, and that's what it's all about - figuring out your life purpose and setting up the next year.

But, the Sun is so close to Mercury right now, that the day can feel ruined for you.

Your thoughts, feelings, and ability to think clearly is muted, and it may get worse, but on Sunday the impact is when it all starts.

Part of the reason why is because Saturn is in your house of relationships. So, you are going to feel lonely.

You're uncomfortable feeling this way. Saturn is the planet of restriction and structure, and it makes you feel like you aren't connecting with anyone in the way that you want.

You might be shutting down your emotions more than you'd like as a result, because the truth is you want to deal with it on your own. You just don't have any words left to say anyway, leading you to believe that August 1 is truly a rough day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.