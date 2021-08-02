3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Change During The Moon Square Jupiter Starting August 2, 2021

Things are never going to be the same for three zodiac signs whose lives change after the Moon squares Jupiter on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The Moon is going to square Jupiter in the sky on August 2nd, and even though this astrological event only lasts but a moment it rocks three zodiac signs to their core. So, much so, that it prompts a serious life change.

Three zodiac signs whose lives change during the Moon square Jupiter starting August 2, 2021 will not be able to deny their experience.

Before you get all worried and uptight, thinking Ruby is once again going to be the bearer of bad astrological news, let me turn that sad clown smile into a glad clown smile and tell you that... it's all good. Moon Square Jupiter is good. Now, you can breathe.

So, what makes this astro-event so beneficent? Well, first of all, this transit is capable of removing bad moods.

It's like the anti-depressant of celestial events, and we're all going to partake in this uplifting behavior. This is mood related; it's about attitude and personal outlook - it is not about romance, or money.

This Moon Square Jupiter is all about living in the moment and recognizing that moment as perfect - as it is.

While the moment may feel perfect, this is by no means a perfect transit; in fact, some of our elation or contentment may come from our self-imposed ignorance, as in 'ignorance is bliss.'

We're going to work this phrase for all its worth, starting August 2 through the entire year, and that means part of what causes us to 'choose' happiness also happens to coincide with what we 'choose' to ignore, or deny.

The 3 signs that will feel this the most are the ones to show the best examples of how ignorance is bliss, during Moon Square Jupiter.

Zodiac signs whose lives change during the Moon square Jupiter starting August 2, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the prime position for making a change in your life. This should come as no surprise to you, as you've had something on your mind for a while now and it would appear that the Moon Square Jupiter transit is nudging you towards the right choice.

Like everybody else, all you want in your life is love and peace, but this time - you won't let anything get in your way when it comes to making that into a reality. You know it in your heart; you have to move away from a bad situation so that you can fully open yourself to a good one.

There are just so many lessons you can learn before failure is no longer an option. Jupiter's influence make it all seem possible. The change that's coming is the change you are consciously lending yourself to making; you are the boss of you, and it's time to take back your life. You know it, and the universe supports your efforts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As per usual, you'll be weighing your options during this Moon Square Jupiter transit, and what you'll end up opting for is peace of mind - a life changing experience in itself. You've allowed yourself too much freedom and that has turned into sloth and indifference.

How will you discover the need for change and the possibility of it being a success? You will look in the mirror. Yes, it's that simple. You will look at your reflection and you will see someone you no longer recognize.

You will see the neglect and the laziness; the memory of what you used to be, as well as an inability to see a hopeful future...until Jupiter kicks the door down and presses your face to that mirror (so to speak) and lets you come to understand that you're the one responsible for your mess - and you are the one who can get you out of it, if only you'd put in a smidge of effort.

And that is how you're going to experience change, Libra; you're going to accept Jupiter's challenge - and you're going to win.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing you really detest, it's folks who say they're going to do something and then they never do it. And guess who you've become? That guy, Sagittarius. If you don't make with the action soon, you're going to end up 'all talk' and that's just noise.

Not to mention, it's not your way; you ARE a do-er - the procrastination gig is ridiculous. Good thing you're super susceptible to the ginormous power-packed-punch of Jupiter, your ruling planet.

Sagittarius' don't get a pass when Jupiter is doing its 'massive makeover' - in fact, your sign gets thrust into the fire for some real-time refining.

That's what's being asked of you during this transit: purification through action. You need to remember who you are, Centaur.

Why bother being represented by a half-horse, half-man if you're not going to trot your sweet stuff for all to see. Now, get out there and work your badass self. We've missed you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda