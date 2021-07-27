Love Horoscope For Wednesday, July 28, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 28, 2021.

Venus remains steadfast in Virgo giving us something to hold on to when the Moon shifts into impulsive Aries for the next few days.

Expect big shifts in energy as growth-oriented Jupiter reenters Aquarius and opposes Venus.

We may fall in love with work a bit more than we should and lose sight of what matters most.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Just what you needed, Aries. A circle of friends who care without any strings attached, unless that's what you want. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships.

And, your life grows full of love and good vibes. This could lead to love, and maybe not, but you'll definitely feel cared about in big and small ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need to be recognized for who you are, and all those who don't appreciate you may take a turn and leave you seeing the people that care for you the most. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status.

This elevates you to a higher position in several areas of your life. This is a great time for you professionally, but it also helps your social life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are times when you go through things that you have no choice but to believe it was meant to be. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of belief.

This creates an amazing opportunity for you to learn about how prayer and the power of intention works. What you hope to receive, Gemini, is yours. So, be sure to ask for what you want specifically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes people cannot hide the truth for too long, and you end up stumbling on to it without wanting to. A lie will become so big that it nearly hits you on the nose.

When Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of secrets, your luck takes a turn for the better and what you needed to know becomes clear. And you can make important choices based on it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A lot can change in a month, and you may find yourself to be very popular this week. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of marriage.

This can give you a lot of secret admirers and people who find your personality alluring and hard to resist.

Use this time wisely to search for your soulmate online or to at least put out a vibe that says you're looking. You may find what you have been wanting to for so long.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You have to be a little more careful about indulging in good foods, especially those that are carb-rich and high in calories. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of health.

And this can be when everything in your life expands, including areas of your body, you're not too excited to see more weight on. You'll want to be sure to get some exercise in and speak with your friends on getting together for walks or to work out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your love for all things sweet and tender grows as Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of romance. This is when you wear your heart on your sleeve and try to make things special for others.

You have to be careful about projecting your wants into relationships that aren't build for the type of intimacy you hoped to find. Just remember to always be mindful, and appropriate with the things you say and do. You can be over the top during this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes people surprise you. A birth announcement or some sort of expansion to the family could be in the works.

Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of family. And this may be when you're ready to grow your family with an additional member.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love to talk, and when you are out, you don't mind being more vocal and heard. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of conversation.

And this can bring out more of your conversational style in many ways. From spending more time going through emails to chatting over text you build into others without asking for anything in return.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have so much to be thankful for, and you love to share what you have with others. You may be prone to giving someone the shirt off your back if it means being a good friend.

Now, Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of personal property, and you may receive a helping hand when it comes to what you need or want. You may get an offer on a home, or better yet, you may be purchasing one before the end of the year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You do what you need to do out of love in your heart. And this is what makes being with you so special. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of personal growth.

So, develop yourself. The more you work on you, the greater blessing you're going to be in the lives of those who love you. You love to help and it's a wonderful way to express your generous nature.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't mean to make people upset, but Pisces some times people don't understand your selfless ways. This has caused you many heartbreaks in life.

And, now you have to be extra careful. Jupiter re-enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of enemies. Be mindful of people who may smile in your face, but stab you in the back as they use you for their own agenda in the name of love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.