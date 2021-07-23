3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Ready For Marriage During Leo Season, July 2021 - August 2021

Three zodiac signs are ready for marriage during Leo season. In fact, it's Aries, Leo, and Aquarius who will find the courage to say, "I do" and take a leap into forever with the one who has captured their heart.

Which is why Leo season is the perfect time for life-long commitments, weddings, and honeymooning, too.

Leo rules the heart in astrology, and the Sun is the planetary ruler of Leo. When the Sun enters Leo during the final months of summer, there are lots of weddings that take place.

People fall in love and some decide that they can't wait for forever to begin, so they rush off to Vegas or go to their courthouse to elope and begin walking through life together - officially.

Marriage is such a big decision that when a person finally decides to commit to forever it requires a lot of courage.

And, with the Sun activating certain parts of their chart in astrology during July and August each year, three zodiac signs will find the idea of marriage irresistiable.

Zodiac signs who are ready for marriage during Leo season, July to August

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are so ready for marriage. Although you are an independent zodiac sign, deep down in your heart you really don't want to spend the rest of your life single.

In your heart, you've always dreamed of the perfect relationship: two people taking the world by storm as one.

You are at the stage in time where you realize that there's value in committing to a one person for the long haul.

So, once you've found someone who holds down the fort with you and gives you a safe shoulder to cry on after the end of a long day, you're more than ready for marriage.

You're the one who will be insisting that the time is now to say "I do".

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun in your zodiac sign has all eyes on you, but Leo, you're starting to settle down with your sights on one single person.

You have been around the block so many times that you know when you've finally met someone who can capture your attention for years to come.

This is one of the many reasons why you're ready for marriage. You're exhausted with the dating routines and one-night stands.

You're looking forward to having a special person to grow old with and to make babies with.

Marriage is sacred to you, and you've given the decision a lot of thought.

You're done with resisting the idea, and should your significant other ask, you'll say yes, because you're prepared to say, "I do."

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius the Sun is in your seventh solar house which is also called the house of marriage. Leo seaons brings out the nesting in you. You see your home as a place to share with another person.

Although you're perfectly comfortable with being single, that's not what interests you anymore. You've given the idea a lot of thought, and your love is your best friend, your everything.

It just makes perfect sense to no longer live in separate houses.

Although it does make financial sense and save you both time commuting, that is not the reason you're ready for marriage during Leo season.

You're ready because in your heart you know that this is the time. So, once you have made up your mind, you don't want to waste anymore time committing to your 'one'.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.