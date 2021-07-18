3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting July 19, 2021

We have a fresh start coming up this week with the Sun entering the zodiac sign of Leo, and for three zodiac signs this will be a rough week despite hitting the reset button.

Coming this Friday, on the 23rd of July, we are going to have a Full Moon in Aquarius, which can go any number of ways depending on what sign of the zodiac we fall under.

For some, it could mean high energy levels and mental acuity; for others, this Full Moon could launch depression, fatigue...even feelings of failure for the individual.

In fact, for Gemini, Cancer, and Virgo, this week is going to be rough starting July 19th, 2021.

We're also leaving Cancer and entering Leo, on the 21 - Wednesday, and while that feels promising, it can also end up in feelings of pressure; something imminent awaits, and whatever it is, it can cause anxiety upon arrival.

These are thoughtful times, heady times. This week, in particular, will be filled with rumination and worry for certain signs.

And while you know you'll get over it, you won't be able to shake the feeling of either a false start, or a failed beginning.

You will rise above this graceless state, however you should be warned in advance that this week, for some, is going to be mentally challenging.

Who's going to have a rough week, July 19 - 25, according to astrology?

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting July 19, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For you, Gemini, you are looking at a week of indecision and frustration - with yourself. You are going to find yourself in a tight spot.

Something you did just last week has the potential to mess you up this week, and now you feel like kicking yourself for being so stupid. Argh!

How is it that you left such a detail unattended to, or, how could you possibly forget so-and-so - and look at the trouble that's causing you this week.

What happens is that you get so involved with whatever is on your mind that you tend to overlook the whole of it; you don't consider consequences when you act, and this is not going to bode well with the Full Moon in Aquarius.

And as we get closer and closer to this Full Moon, you will not be able to shake the feeling of failure.

You have spent far too many days thinking you are a failure, and a negative booster like this doesn't help, that's for sure.

Do yourself a favor - dot those I's and cross those T's, so to speak. It's all about the details this week. Pay attention to them and avoid the surge of Lunar-based self-disapproval.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As we leave Cancer season, you will feel its departure in your own unique way.

As a Cancer, you come into your power during your season, and as we enter strong, bold Leo, you can't help but feel 'uninvited.'

It's like the party is ending and you're the last guest, and the vibe is one of, "When is this person going to leave already?"

You're that last guest and this week is going to have you feeling highly paranoid about where you belong.

It's also very Cancerian of you to not want to leave that home base, despite the warm welcome Leo has in store for you.

Still, that doesn't provide much for you, as this week has you feeling down in the dumps for reasons unknown.

You may also find yourself unable to complete tasks this week, at home or at work.

You'll start something, grow bored within minutes, and leave the project incomplete.

This could be a great week for you to binge a series, or throw yourself into a novel that promises excitement - and escape.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What makes this a rough week for you, Virgo, comes as this nagging feeling of worthlessness; one that may accompany you throughout the week.

You've been down this road before, and you've taken yourself right back up to the place where you belong - in the light - yet, during this week, especially around Friday when the Full Moon is in Aquarius, you're going to be very expressive about how you feel about your self.

What's good is that you will find no one to agree with you on how awful you believe you are, as your friends and family know you go through this kind of downer behavior every so often.

You also know you'll survive a bad mood, if that's what you could call your current condition.

Still, this bad mood of yours will last the week, and as per your Virgo self, you will take your self hate out on everyone else.

You know that old self-help expression about not being able to love another until you love yourself? Well, that's your week in a nutshell.

Love yourself, Virgo. Approve of yourself. We need your specialness, don't make it hard for us to love you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.