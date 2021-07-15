Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For July 19 - 25, 2021

Welcome to the Tarot reading of the week for July 19 to July 25, 2021.

This is the last week of Cancer season, and we are starting a new astrological chapter with a Sun in Leo on July 22nd.

What does your weekly tarot reveal for your zodiac signs starting on July 19th?

If you've been with me all this time, then you know the score...some weeks are promising, while others are risky.

Some weeks are all about lessons, while others are all about retreat. And some weeks, like this one, are filled with reversed cards, which always imply lessons to be learned, and sometimes...the hard way.

The cards work in tandem to the signs of the zodiac. Each Tarot card changes, depending on which sign it is assigned to.

The Page of Swords, reversed, has a different meaning for Aries as it would have for Leo, and so on.

From what can be surmised here, for this week, the cards have a generalized 'flavor' and it could be translated as, "Be on the look out for egomania," "You are not in control," and "Get off your tush and do something good for yourself."

Let's see what your sign has in store for the week, according to the Tarot...

Weekly one card tarot reading for July 19 to July 25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Page of Swords, reversed

Be prepared for a visitor this week, Aries. We're looking at either a young person - or a very immature, and possibly undesirable person.

This person is just a menace, and they have the potential to turn your week upside down with their careless antics.

You have a tendency to fall for this person's tricks - and they are tricky, in fact, you don't even know if they have anything but tricks up their sleeve, they are so reliably devious.

The advice here is to watch your back, while knowing that this person will not be around constantly to cause havoc on your week. Take comfort in the fact that it's just a visit, and not a life sentence.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Queen of Wands, reversed

When a single Major Arcana card is drawn for an individual in a reading, it is more than likely that the card represents the person who is being read for.

You are the Queen, and in this case, you are essentially a hard worker with immense focus - except that this card is reversed, which may imply some slacking.

What we're seeing here is that you are riding on your reputation; you are good at what you do, but you're also getting lazy - and you think no one is noticing.

This card comes in the nick of time, giving your the heads up by telling you that you need to be on the ball or face trouble for your lack of trying.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Ace of Cups, reversed

It's always a good feeling to receive the Ace of Cups, unless, of course, it's reversed, which could very well imply love lost - or rather, unrequited love.

There is definitely something going on in your life - you're either crushing hard on someone, or you've been 'sort of' involved with someone for years...but something's wrong.

It's like...it's not really love. This reversed Ace shows potential gone by the wayside. Someone got lazy or bored in their efforts, and now that someone - as in YOU, Gemini, you're paying the price by being in a relationship you just don't understand - and neither does the other person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ten of Wands, reversed

The Ten of Wands represents a doorway - or a door, one that gives you the opportunity of walking through it - or shutting it closed.

Being that the card is reversed, it's a closed door, and it is you who made the decision to close it. It's not a bad card at all in this case - you've recently made a firm decision, and that probably took you to a place where you realized you had to stop something - a relationship, a work condition...whatever it is, you're the one in control now.

This card represents you, thinking about this move of yours. Was it rash? Did you act impulsively?

Were you right to 'close the door'? These are the questions that will come up for you this week, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Nine of Cups

You are someone who chooses to make every day magical, and even when times are hard, you find a way to rise above.

This Nine of Cups shows you doing what you do best: surrounding yourself with love, as in friends, peers, partners, family - the week is going to filled with love, and there will be no surprise negatives, nor is there any sign of hostility or adversity.

It's smooth sailing for you, Leo. You are one of the few signs that can take almost any situation and make it into an extraordinarily positive affair.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Two of Pentacles, reversed

You have a decision ahead of you, and it's very hard for you to see which is the better of the choices.

This is more than likely work or finance-related, which tends to trip you up as it is, however, this week may give you an opportunity to make more money, but you don't trust it, and you don't know if you can trust your gut, either.

So, on one hand, you will be getting an opportunity to make more money, while on the other hand you'll be frantically neurotic as you overthink this opportunity into oblivion.

Virgo - do you want to make more money? Then take a chance, that is the advice here. Take a chance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Nine of Wands

This week is about to bring you a lot of backtracking, where work in concerned. Seems you tried to get away with a few things on the job, and now those things are coming back to bite you.

You really did think you could bypass the details - this could be office work, documents, data entry - things of this nature.

In general, this card implies carelessness, forgetfulness - and the trouble one gets into when we think we can work without actually doing any work.

There's a lesson here, and it's the one that says we all have to work, even you, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Four of Cups, reversed

You may have gone a little too far this time, in terms of what you can ask of a lover or partner in your relationship.

While all things seem pretty well balanced and doing well, this card, while generally a good card, is reversed and in your case, Scorpio, it implies that you may have taken something too far.

This could be a fight, a demand...even a suggestion that was taken the wrong way. You overstepped your margin and you will pay for it this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It's not a horror show, it's just a wake up call that lets you know you are not in control.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Seven of Pentacles, reversed

This week promises to be one of those where you are still kidding yourself on those beginning of the year resolutions.

You wanted to start eating properly, yet you couldn't find a sufficient 'start date.' You wanted to get your body into better shape, yet you never really figured out how to do such a thing.

You may feel some regret for this during the week, Sagittarius, but you now have a choice ahead of you:

Do the right thing by yourself by honoring your resolutions, or sit back down and do absolutely nothing to change anything. You're not going to sit back down, are you, Sagittarius? Please - say it ain't so!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): King of Wands, reversed

You will be called upon by a friend or family member for advice this week, and being that this card is in reverse, you will give the wrong advice.

What's meant by 'wrong' advice, here, in the case of the King of Wands, is that you are not listening to the person in need; you are only reacting with your own experience...you are telling this needy person to do what you'd do - but they are not you, and your advice doesn't work for them.

The advice here is to listen well and to think out any suggestions you might want to share with them. Your wisdom is not one size fits all; listen to this person - they came to you for a reason, and it's not just to hear about your life experience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Five of Pentacles

Ah, finally a sign that shows promise for the week! You're in luck this week, Aquarius.

What you've built in love, in family, in your home life is working, and working well. You may have just either purchased a new home, or you have worked on renovations and plans...all this is coming to fruition.

You walk into your home and it makes you happy. The people you live with feel peaceful and secure.

Partnerships flourish at this time for you, and you have no trouble at all fulfilling your part of the bargain. If you are the provider, you'll be able to provide, and if you are being provided for, you'll have no worries at all this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Wands, reversed

Chances are you've been recently handed an opportunity - and there's a good chance it's huge and mind-boggling. This could be a trip to a foreign country, or the possibility of an insanely good position at a new job.

What's going on in your mind is that all of it confuses you - you are clueless as to what your next move should be. It's not that you doubt any of it, and you do believe you are worth all the fuss, but it confuses you because you're not used to this kind of attention.

And in this case, the attention must result in you working harder than you do now, which is not something you feel you can handle at this point. Hint: take the chance, travel, take the great job - DO IT.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.