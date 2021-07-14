Love Horoscope For Thursday, July 15, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmittershares how current astrological events affect you on July 15, 2021.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra on Thursday, and after spending two days focusing on work and matters related to your daily routine/health, it's socializing time with friends and people that you love the most.

However, the Moon in Libra can be just as testing of your ability to get along well with others. Libra is the zodiac sign who is also associated with the law, fairness, and justice.

What will day the bring for your zodiac sign on Thursday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Trust your inner voice, Aries. There are times when life threatens to drown out the sound of your instincts and your understanding of love.

But, when you tune into your inner voice, it helps to crowd out the confusion. You may not understand what way things are supposed to be in your life, but that doesn't mean you can't find your way back home again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Try not to let yourself feel jealous of others, especially if they seem to have a lot of dates and you don't. You are ready and waiting to find your soulmate.

Now is the time to work on yourself so that when this person does appear, you know that they love you for you, not what you can offer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Practice being in a space of love. It's time for you to connect with your higher power and to let yourself feel at peace with the way things in life have been.

The past does not define you, but the future is wide open for you to experience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's really hard to let the past go, and to say you're sorry when you need to move on. You need some space so you can get over any negative emotions you have right now.

You may feel alone, even if your solitude was by choice. Remind yourself how much you're loved by friends, family, and the universe, and you will see that being by yourself does not mean you're unloved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love is energy. Set your mind to loving others well, especially your significant other.

Make a conscious decision to love well and to do things in a way that makes sense to you. See love as a process of growth that never ends.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Test love. When you start to realize how love has a way of proving itself, a quiet and strong sense of confidence begins to grow.

You become OK that times hit hard when life does not make sense. But also see that love has a beautiful way of persevering.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love and fear can't live together. Things don't always happen to plan, and there can be a variety of factors that affected your life.

So, focus on the good and leave out the bad. When you are strong enough to see your relationship in a new light, something magical can happen although nothing truly has changed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends are in your life for a reason and also a season. You attract the people you want into your life, and yet, you may still hold onto people, places and things of the past you know you've outgrown.

If you find that you are meeting people who you love but can't love you back, look at yourself to ask why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Success is loving someone well. Nothing will change if you don't take the first step and show initiative in your relationships.

You become the catalyst of change in your love life. Be the first to listen and the last one to talk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Letting go is such a powerful act of love and devotion. When you tell the universe that you trust them, it's so freeing.

Everything happens for a reason, even when the reason is not what you would have chosen for yourself. Pick happiness. When your heart is glad you know that you've done the right thing now and in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Stop worrying that things will not work out. Take charge of what you can control, but allow others to do their part without you having to manipulate or tell them to do so.

You don't need to play the blame game right now, but you are learning to own your situation and to make the most of it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Use your best judgement. Loving someone can be an act of freedom or an act of slavery to problems or drama.

Choose the path of your love life wisely, and aim to be in a situation that's healthy for you now and in the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.