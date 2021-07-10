Horoscope For The Week Of July 12 - 18, 2021

Your horoscope for the week is here for July 12-18, 2021, and it's we've got an interesting week upon us, astrologically for all zodiac signs.

Not quite into Leo yet, we're still learning the lessons that Cancer wants us to know, meaning, we're still in that "I need to relax and take care of myself" vibe, coupled with a bit of, "What happened to my life and why is it so chaotic?"

Get the point? To top it off, we've got that Cancer Full Moon on the 17th, which should add that touch of lunacy that we all need much less of.

We have Chiron - the comet - turning retrograde on July 15, which will introduce us to intense self-introspection, and maybe a little self-pity while we're there.

Questions will come up this week. "Am I going in the right direction?" And, "Does anyone notice me, at all?" This kind of hyper sensitivity is par for the course, during this week.

We're also picking up on the mixed messages of Jupiter retrograde in Pisces, which has us tormented with visions of success immediately followed by projections of personal failure - a true buzzkill of epic proportions.

On the up side, all things tech will run smoothly. Oh joy.

How will this week, July 12 - 18, 2021, affect your life?

Horoscope for the week, July 12-18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Despite what's just been said above, you will be having a very good week, in love and romance. Look to July 12 for a start and July 16 for a progress report.

If you are in love with someone, the week is going to feel 'on-again, off again' and your worst days of the week will fall on the 14th and the 18th.

Still in all, the week has great promise for you, in love, and your personal drive will make sure you succeed at just about anything you put your mind to.



Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Presently, the Sun is in Cancer, and will continue on until July 22. This stretch of time, including this week, is all about you voicing your opinions and thoughts.

You have something to say - don't wait until it's too late.

You have valuable ideas that are being pushed to the side; step up, Taurus. This is the week where you utilize that bullish attitude and make others know you're in the china shop!

Work your steadfastness, and stop pretending to be intimidated; you're not afraid of anything.



Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You'll find yourself up to the eyeballs in work this week, Gemini, and for you - that's a good thing.

You've been wanting to dedicate more time to taking your work seriously, and this week - actually throughout the entire month of July - you'll be pleasantly steeped in good, hard work and personal effort.

Chiron, that crazy little retrograde comet, may have you doubting yourself here or there, but there's nothing to worry about.



Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Congratulate yourself on getting through week one of July, 2021 - I'm sure you had a hard time, financially.

Last week's rough time makes way for this week's much easier, much more appreciated time - as you start to tick things off your to-do list.

Ah, suddenly it feels like the doors are open to you again, Cancer. And honestly, you're looking forward to some of that Leo energy that's right around the corner.

It's not easy being a Cancer during Cancer season; enough with the passion and the thoughtfulness - this week is for getting down to business.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Even though you really do always get all of the attention, sometimes, it's just not enough.

This is the week where, in order to grab the spotlight, you might just do the wrong thing.

You are impulsive and energetic; you want things now, and you want them your way, and often times that 'way' somehow revolves around you being in the center of attention, all eyes on Leo, the show off who can't get enough and will risk life and limb just for some approval.

Here's the thing, Leo - stay sane and sober; risking your life just for the applause isn't worth it.



Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Martyrdom, anyone? In truth, this is not what you wanted, and yet, here you are, taking on responsibilities and onuses that you wanted nothing to do with.

So, the question is, Virgo - why are you signing on for all these responsibilities, as if you're the only one who can cope with this new load?

On one hand, you hate being the one who carries this new burden, and on the other hand, you can't imagine anyone else doing it as well as you do.

So, therein lies the rub: Why put yourself in jeopardy when you are not obligated to? Is it for the negative attention and pity that follows? Come on, Virgo - you're stronger than that!



Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a week of upgrades for you, Libra. You recognize that you've been in need of an 'overhaul' in terms of health and presentation, and sensible Cancer has you coming to terms with the idea that 'there's no moment like the present.'

You don't mind the work that's to come, in fact, it's in your Libra nature to throw yourself into an activity - like working out, or cooking, or meditating - with your entire being.

You are looking at an amazing pay off if you apply persistence and stamina.



Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've been back into the groove for a while now, in terms of the pandemic and getting out and about - but this week is going to have you going into overdrive where travel plans and adventures come in to play.

The celestial game of chance is on, and you want to spin the wheel, just to see what will come up.

You'll be thinking of escape this week - the kind that takes you across the world and back. It's a good week for booking a trip. Your best day falls on the 18th.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Because you have Venus in your house of travel and adventure, and Mars bumping up that wanderlust energy, you may just get lost in thought.

In fact, the biggest journey you'll take this week is the one inside your mind.

When you go through inspiration, it takes over - you become obsessed and driven, and it will be during this week that one of your obsessions will suddenly, and without warning, take a backseat to the next mega-important obsession.

There's a very good chance you won't complete anything this week, because you are too involved in too many other projects that demand all of your mental energy.



Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week brings you another taste for control, as if you don't live this every day of your life already.

Just something in the air, I suppose - but wherever you are now, in life - and especially in work, you are not content to see things go as they are presently going.

Which basically means - it's working without you being the boss, and you don't like that.

You want to be the boss, you want to be the one in control, and your pushy ambition will get you what you want this week.

Don't be surprised if others aren't jumping up and down with joy when you take over their project, but then again, when have you ever really cared about that?



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

OK, enough is enough. That's the main flavor of the week for you, Aquarius.

Whether it's about a diet, a lifestyle, a relationship gone sour or an opinion, all you know is that you've had it, and you need change.

Desperately. At first you might think to do something with a friend or a love partner - something for fun, something to pass the time.

By Tuesday of this week, you'll know in your heart that any time spent with other people is just a waste.

You have to do whatever you're going to do to change your life on your own. Don't use people as distractions, especially when you know all you're doing is avoiding necessary change.



Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You've come to a place in your life where if it doesn't suit you - it's out. This kind of attitude didn't come easy, but you've noticed that it works for you.

During the week, you might be tempted to undo some of that good hard work.

Say for instance, you hear that someone has badmouthed you; not cool, but will you freak out and fight them to the death, just because you don't like what they've said? In the old days, you might have, but the new days say 'stay cool, Pisces.

Don't bother with that trash.' Don't let the temptation of bring brought down to someone else's level lure you in.

