Your Weekly Love Horoscope for July 12-18, 2021

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for July 12-18, 2021.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

In the week ahead it seems mostly like smooth sailing in all our relationships-as long as we’re in the place to realize some wounds may never completely heal, but we still have the choice whether to live from them or not.

Sometimes in life we overcomplicate matters of the heart. We try to make something work that isn’t meant to, we confuse asking for our needs versus begging for them but mostly we don’t give ourselves the credit for growing like we deserve.

To love is not just to hope but to learn.

We learn more about who we are, how we operate and what we need by interacting with others through romantic connections.

But what is the point of growth if we don’t realize we’ve grown.

This is one of the main themes this week; to recognize what we’re still learning versus an old wound that’s healed but may forever be tender.

We don’t have to be perfect people in order to be in an amazing relationship. We don’t have to have it all together to be loved, but we do have to believe that we’re worthy of it.

And we need to learn to stop touching what hurts.

This week do less thinking and more acting. Less dwelling in all the times it didn’t work and more time believing this time is different.

But above all, trust your feelings regardless of timing or logic, and if it feels right, then that’s the only truth you need to know.

Weekly love horoscope astrological transits starting July 12th:

Monday July 12th: Mercury in Cancer trine Jupiter in Pisces

A one day transit that brings positivity and a broad outlook at what is going on in our lives with the ability to talk about the feelings that may normally be too sensitive to discuss.

A great time for reflecting and making plans for the future in a relationship.

Venus conjunct Mars in Leo

A three-day transit which increases passion and need for private quality time with our partner which will provide opportunities to deepen and strengthen any relationship. A great day to conceive.

Wednesday July 14th: Pallas turns retrograde in Pisces

A time to reflect inward and problem solve anything that feels like it’s holding you back from manifesting the life that you want. Creative solutions to old problems are the theme for this transit.

Sun in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces

With this two-day transit will be more in touch with our feelings and dreams enabling us to make them a reality in our lives.

We will be drawn to more spiritual conversations and may find benefit in meditation practices and adopting a slower pace so that we can properly express everything that it is we’re feeling.

Thursday July 15th: Chiron turns retrograde in Aries

During this time we realize that the parts of ourselves that feel broken are also those that make us most beautiful.

We’re able to take responsibility for our own healing and to start to take steps to leave the parts of our past that no longer resonate firmly behind us so that we can move forward. An excellent time for making progress in relationships.

Saturday July 17th: First Quarter Moon in Libra

An excellent time for making decisions and taking action on those new moon intentions, especially in love and areas of partnerships.

Sun in Cancer Opposite Pluto in Capricorn

A two-day transit which can bring us face to face with our darkness especially in relationships. Watch for those areas where we question our worthiness and begin to doubt in our growth as self-sabotage is a possibility with these planets.

Weekly love horoscope starting July 12th-July 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Face your fears and take action on whatever is calling to your heart this week.

Instead of trying to fight your instincts or desires, lean into them because there is a truth there you may miss.

You can’t plan the entire path especially where love is concerned but you can still choose to show up and walk it regardless.

This next chapter of your life is less about planning and more about trusting it will unfold as it’s meant to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Watch for the ways that you give up on yourself this week.

Whether that is putting the needs of others ahead of your own or even doubt how far you’ve come.

Everything you feel is indeed for a purpose but it’s up to you to validate that first without asking others too.

Believe in your dreams for the future and for love and then watch how quickly the universe aligns to make it happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s nothing to be found in looking back. If it was meant to work it would have, but sometimes it’s easier to live in the regrets of the past than believe the future can be different.

As you move through this week try to reflect on what you really need to let go of so that you will be free to move towards whatever blessing the universe has in store for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As much as you may be in touch with your feelings, sometimes they’re even too big for you to handle.

Instead of withdrawing or thinking that no one, especially your partner, will understand try opening up to them first.

Let yourself talk about all the things you normally have told yourself is too much and trust that those mean to show up and support you, will.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When the going gets tough sometimes it doesn’t work to get tougher ourselves.

This week try to remain soft. Be in touch with your heart, what your true needs are, what you really need from a partner and then operate from that vulnerable authenticity.

It won’t be any good to get into a relationship if you’re hiding or protecting the softest part of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Instead of looking at everything that’s wrong or could go wrong try to look at what is going right.

If we choose to, we can always find those things that we need to work on harder or fix, but life isn’t constantly meant to be a struggle.

If your relationship constantly feels like it’s one giant work in progress it may be time to ask yourself why you think love must be hard.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Compromise is key for relationships as long as it’s not us or our truth that we’re compromising.

Take time this week to make sure that you aren’t keeping quiet or being passive simply to keep the peace.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It’s also important to remember that there’s a difference between finding a middle ground with our partner versus expecting them to be like us.

You fell in love with the person you did for a reason, now may be the time to figure out why.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Brighter days are coming but only if you’re not afraid to step out of the darkness.

Being deep, contemplative and emotional may be part of your identity but if we don’t learn how to step into the light then it can get overwhelming.

When we realize we are in charge of how we feel it can seem scary, but on the otherwise of fear is always freedom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Reflect on the ways that you’ve given your power away this week and how to call it back.

Whether it’s to external sources, pressures or even your own internal ideals we should never feel powerless in being able to be who we truly are or live a life that is based in that truth.

The right relationship will help you become more of who you are, not less.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Life is only difficult when we ignore the signs that it’s time for change.

You can do all the self-help classes and growth that you want but if you don’t start operating from a new state of awareness then all that work is lost.

Try to reflect on how you can think, speak and act differently now that you’ve done the learning that you have in love and be prepared for the new you to take charge.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

In its best state love is freedom and freedom is love. Our romantic relationship shouldn’t be a place of constriction but once of exploration.

A safe haven in the world that still has the ability to challenge even our oldest wounds.

Look for where you may have forgotten this belief and try to remember that the beginning of any great relationship is the ability to not only see clearly, but also believe in the possibility that things can go far better than you could ever have imagined.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Never be afraid to speak up and express yourself.

While you may at times get lost in your feelings, if you want to build the type of relationship you seek then opening up and sharing your thoughts and feelings are necessary.

Be wary of thinking that you have to hold things inside to keep the peace and instead trust your partner and the love that you have built.

Being vulnerable enough to share your deepest thoughts is a part of growth too, we can’t expect our partner to know something we haven’t told them.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.