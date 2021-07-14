Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For July 12 - 18, 2021

Welcome to the weekly one card tarot reading for your zodiac sign starting on July 12 through July 18, 2021.

Welcome to the Tarot spread for the signs. There are no Cups in this line up, but plenty of Swords.

This implies that we, in general, will be concentrating a portion of this week on decision making.

For some we have an easy path to take; it's laid out before us and makes itself obvious.

For others, there will be more important choices ahead, and we will need to focus with intention so that we may make the right decision - at the right time.

The Cups, which are similar to the Playing Deck's version of the Hearts, represent love and matters of the heart.

Clearly, we are not dealing with that during this week, though some of the decisions we make may still have to do with love, or romance.

What we have here is a chance to right some wrongs while proving to ourselves that we are capable of fixing our own lives.

Sometimes we pass the buck, assuming the other folks in our lives are there to clean up our damage, as if it's their job; it isn't.

However, it is during this week where some of us finally get the opportunity to undo some of the havoc we've created, with a strong possibility for building a positive future.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): King of Swords

You are ready, willing and able to make one of the more important decisions of your life.

As the King denotes, you are completely in the position of power; you are the authority figure in this case, and so your decision needs to be swift, intelligent and...with love in your heart.

You may be able to benefit the lives of others with your decision. Always choose the path of compassion; use your intuition, trust in it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Six of Swords

It's official, you have moved on. Nothing like this week to smack you in the face with the reality that you're finally over someone - or something.

That's how it goes; one day you're obsessed, and when that obsession dissipates, you suddenly notice how free you feel. Take this time to craft a future plan for yourself.

You made it to the finish line, Taurus - now it's time to prepare for the next race.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You won't be feeling too social this week, and that's mostly because you are probably too wrapped up in some home project to even answer the phone when it rings.

You'll be fixing something that might not have been broken, but that never mattered to you - you like to break things and take them apart just to rebuild them.

It takes up your time and gives you peace of mind, so play on, Gemini, play on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Two of Wands, reversed

This week may contain a bit of regret. You made a decision and it was the wrong one.

It's OK, it's not really a big deal, but it's prevented you from doing something you really wanted to do, and that's what's going to bug you this week.

What's commendable here is that you will learn from this mistake - next time you absolutely will not create a situation that excludes you.

You will have ample opportunity to do your thing again, very soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Nine of Wands, reversed

If there's one thing you really can't stand, it's filling out paperwork or anything bureaucratic. It seems you messed up some form and now they're asking you to resubmit.

As a Leo, when you perform a task - any task - once you're done, you've moved on to something else. Not in this case.

There's a detail you didn't hit, and this week is all about redoing what you believed was done and in the bag. Not so, Leo. Time to start again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): King of Pentacles

In your mind, you've been bitching and moaning for months now - over pay, over bills...over all the things you believe you need but never get.

You don't let others know about your disdain, and this week, that withholding attitude actually works in your favor.

Perhaps we can call your behavior "discreet." Your discretion has gained you a raise or promotion.

Financially, you will get an upgrade this week that will turn your head around and perhaps even...put a smile on your face.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Swords, reversed

You are about to hurt someone, Libra, and this card shows up to try and get in your way of that action.

While cards do not interfere, they do warn and suggest, and it is suggested to you, this week, that you back off and stop acting like such a bully.

You know things are in your favor; you don't have to ruin someone else's experience simply because you know your own is safe and secure.

Grow up, Libra - we all know that if you act like a creep - creepiness will come back at you tenfold.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Page of Swords, reversed

There really must be something in the air, because several of the signs, including you, Scorpio, tend to behave very badly this week, and this reversed Page of Swords suggests that you will be particularly bratty.

This card implies resentment and dissatisfaction, and what comes when one acts out their frustrations.

You will be doing this during the week, and those around you won't find you half as cute as you think you are.

Whatever your problem is, it's still going to be there next week, so don't make everyone else's life miserable simply because you can't deal with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Queen of Wands

You'll have both your independence, this week, and your ability to get work done.

It's a pleasant enough week for you - nothing too grand, but then again, nothing too negative either.

What's good is that the status quo has you doing what you love: working, on your own, making decisions that concern only you.

A boring week? Perhaps, but more along the lines of blessed week filled with lightweight decisions to make and easy-going chores.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ace of Wands

You are back in your element, Capricorn. If there were a card to represent you, it would probably be the Ace of Wands - the worker card, but that Ace - Ah, now that's no ordinary worker, that's a winner, and as we all know, that's exactly what you are.

Weeks like this, for you, will be filled with assignment and tasks to be accomplished. This is what you do, what you love, and you'll have plenty of it during the week.

Co-workers will be happy to work with you, and your ideas will be gobbled up and widely accepted.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Five of Pentacles

This is one of those weeks where you're 'almost there'. You've been planning and saving money; that's a great thing.

You thought that by now you'd have more, that you'd be able to finally 'do that thing' but you're still short.

What this card implies is that you need to stay the course and continue to feel gratitude for what you've been able to accomplish thus far.

Keep saving, Aquarius - keep planning and keep on keeping on. You're doing so well!

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Seven of Wands, reversed

This week is going to have you so filled with ideas, that you'll feel like you're breaking out of an eggshell - you need to express yourself.

The issues that will come up are all about readiness and direction. Are you going in the right direction with this great idea of yours?

Are you still in the inception phase, or is this masterwork of yours ready for the world?

This is a good week to start preparing a plan of action so that you can express your ideas in a cohesive manner.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

