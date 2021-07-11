3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week Starting July 12, 2021

There are good weeks, and then there are great weeks, and the week of July 12th is going to be one heck of a wonderful time for three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs - Aries, Leo, and Scorpio are the ones who will have a great week starting July 12th, and there are plenty of good things in store for the rest of us, too.

Thanks to Mercury having just entered Cancer, on July 11, we may be all experiencing some deep conversations accompanied by profound thoughts.

We're looking at sharing secrets this week, along with big reveals; it's a week where we find out something about someone we know...will we be shocked and stunned, or will we simply acknowledge this 'new thing' and go about on our merry way?

We have the Comet Chiron - affectionately known as "the Wounded Warrior" or "Wounded Healer" jetting through the sky, and retrograding in Aries, on Thursday, July 15.

This event may trigger old memories in which we are forced to look at old pains, so that we can weigh them for their value, and discard them if we find them unworthy.

This kind of event can make a person become very introspective - it helps to reach out and talk with someone, be they friend or therapist.

We will also be working out whatever bitterness we may be carrying around, this week, as the healing process is generally a slow one, albeit a thorough one.

So get ready to dig up old memories and past resentments - but keep in mind that if you're going to be 'exhuming' hurtful feelings, they need to be shown the door, as well.

Can we do it? Yes, we can.

Zodiac signs who will have a great week starting July 12th to July 18th, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can only take so much reflecting and going over bad memories before you simply throw your hands up in the air and cry out, "DONE!"

That's the way it is for you, Aries. Chiron is dragging out the bad stuff, and so you acknowledge it, and then you move on.

You're not about to wait for the entire catalogue of painful memories comes spilling out, all over the dinner table; nope, in fact, you're two steps ahead of the game, which is why this is going to be a great week for you.

Let the others 'process' and 'reflect' - that's cool, but it's just not what you want to do for an entire week.

Monday will kick in with some fresh heavies, and perhaps even a conversation or two that you really weren't into having, and yet - all this negativity seems to work for you.

It pushes you into wanting positivity, so much so, that you take all this healing energy and you actually heal.

Yes, you're not a spectator, you're a participant, and if Chiron is out there making us think and ponder, well then Aries takes that Chiron transit and makes it their own. You rule the week, Aries. Troubles? Meh, it's a thing of the past!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Nothing is going to stop you, this week, Leo, and that's because you have made a conscious decision to ignore just about everything and let life play out your way.

This kind of behavior may aggravate your family and your co-workers, but when you feel you deserve a bit of happiness - you get it, and you get it your way, which implies staying at home, lazing around and doing a whole lot of nothing. You're fortunate - you tend to get away with murder, so to speak.

This is a week where it pays to be a Leo, as Leos tend to be large and in charge.

What this means is that you know you're not immune to the challenges that can spring up when Chiron influences us, but you use those challenges to get what you want.

For instance, you remember something or someone who did something bad to you in the distant past.

So, in your Leo way, instead of turning them into a celebrity (as we tend to do with people who crush us), you think of this person, now, as a milestone; something one needs to put in the past in order to move away from.

No one understands how you're able to deal so well with the pain of the past, but that's part of the Leo blessing; you guys just carry on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've always trusted your own intuition, but this week you're going to be on fire when it comes to gut feeling and doing what your heart tells you to do.

This past Mercury in Cancer event really got you thinking...you have been made conscious of something in your life that is all but taking over your mind, and you know this means there's something there to listen to - but what?

You are going to experience a revelation this week, thanks to Chiron, and it's got the potential of changing you - for the better.

Such a simple thing, too, and yet you never saw it that way before.

This is not something you share with others; it's private and deeply personal, which makes it all the more special when you figure out what to do with it.

Know this: this week is going to be great and profoundly revealing, and next week it's going to play out magnificently.

This could be the beginning of something positive, outstanding and permanent for you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.