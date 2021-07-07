Love Horoscope For Thursday, July 8, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 8, 2021.

The New Moon arrives in one more day, and this offers a chance to start something new - including your love life.

Venus in Leo brings tension to everyone's love horoscope this Thursday through the next three weeks.

Venus speaking with Uranus in Taurus sparks defiance, disruption and even a desire to be free.

How will this effect your zodiac sign?

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 07, 2021.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your chattier side is on display as Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication.

You often take the world by storm, and while your direct approach works well in all sorts of settings, it may be time to buffer it a bit until this strong energy passes.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are all about the money, Taurus, and focusing on this topic can ruffle a few feathers if you're not careful. Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of money and possessions, so when it comes to saying what you have versus what you need, do so with a gentle approach.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have so many positive qualities, Gemini, but these things are not something to brag about openly.

People see to the heart of you while Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of identity. Channel your need for attention to mutual recognition.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're not above confronting someone, and bringing up what's bothering you may be on the horizon.

You'll want to get a matter off of your chest as Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies. Tackling things head on is the way to go.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A big hug is what you need, Leo, and you are willing to go the distance to receive it. Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friendships.

Schedule a trip to see your best friend or make plans for someone to come visit. The week is young and there's plenty of time to prepare for the weekend.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Work comes first over love at this time, and this is just how priorities seem to go.

Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of career and social status, and it can put a damper on love matters. Schedule a date later to catch up with your sweetie to make up for the lost time.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You need to be with someone who sees the world as you do. Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of beliefs, and arguing for the purpose of trying to find middle ground may be a true turn off for you right now.

The deal breakers may show in ways that you didn't anticipate. So, prepare to be balanced, but perhaps this can cause you to say goodbye to someone you perceive as toxic.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Things in your life are on the table, and thankfully you don't have anything to hide from anyone right now.

Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of secrets. Keep things on the up and up, Scorpio. You won't regret it.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you're ready to be in a relationship, it shows plain as day.

Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of commitment, and you're seeing the future in someone's eyes.

You are ready to take a leap of faith, and you may even want to put a ring on someone's finger.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A sound mind, a balanced life and an emphasis on overall good health all bring value to your relationship.

As Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of health and routines, make your lifestyle a priority and don't let wanting to be with someone put your needs last.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be the initiator of love, Aquarius. You're not above doing something sweet and creative to show someone how you feel.

Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of romance, and this is the time for sweetness to be expressed openly.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury prepares to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of family, and if it's been a while since you've made a connection with your relatives make a phone call.

Get to know people more intimately. Put away the cell phones and bring out the boardgames so you can enjoy your time together.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.