Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Pisces.

We have a lot of water energy on Tuesday, and when the Moon is in Pisces expect a heightened emotional reaction to difficulties.

The Moon in sextile to Uranus predicts difficulties with others and a sense of chaos or turbulence within relationships.

If your birthday is on June 29, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are sensitive and intuitive. You like to initiate things and see projects to the end.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include actress Camila Mendes and rockstar Colin Hay.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do something calming, Aries. A lot of emotions come through today, and they reveal important things about your ego and your needs.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces and things brings attention to your sectors of spirituality and the home. Home may or may not be a haven for you right now, and this can be hard to accept. However, you’re not powerless. Each day is a chance to make things better for your life if you want to. You have to connect with your inner being to find the answers you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Say something, Taurus. Stop holding it all inside of yourself.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces being energy to your sectors of communication and friendships. People who know you well already can tell that something is bothering you. Maybe no one has said something because they don’t want you to feel pushed or rushed to open up. So don’t worry. Your honesty won’t be a surprise to anyone. In fact, if it is, it’s to yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money makes the world go around, Gemini. So that is why it is important. Don’t say it isn’t.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces bringing positive energy to your sectors of money and career.

This is your time to shine and to make things happen that you didn’t expect. Work hard. Be visible. Go the extra mile. All these things will make you stand out above all others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Center yourself, Cancer. There’s a lot that goes on behind your eyes and it’s hard for you to pretend that you’re not feeling things.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces bringing focus to your sectors of identity and your beliefs. You may be challenging everything right now, and that is OK. What matters is that you’re working on developing and growing as a person. This is what being human is all about.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s good to be independent, and it takes a lot of courage to go beyond that and become interdependent.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces helping you to focus on your hidden enemies sector and your shared resources.

You may be working on a few things that are unique to your situation. You may not realize that people don’t always share your same desires or intentions. Do what you need to do because of you, anyway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Falling in love is easy when it’s with a best friend. You may not act on it, but knowing you have someone who loves you can make the day go by better.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces enhancing your sectors of friendship and marriage. These two planets help to bring out the best in you. Let yourself feel and don’t try to hide your emotions when they rise to the surface.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are who you say you are, Libra. And this is the best way to be.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces bringing attention to your social status and your daily responsibilities.

So when you do things that you know people will see or not, give your best quality. Aim for excellence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The season of love can bring you closer to what makes your heart skip a beat.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces bringing romance and secrets together, and a relationship could bloom but not be one you want to publicize.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

A summer fling might be on the horizon for you. And if it’s just for the summer; you may never forget it even if it doesn’t last.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Not all is as it seems, and you may be ready to change things you dislike.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces adding energy to your life and your purpose. It’s never a convenient time to make big decisions but right now, the direction you decide to take matters more than you realize. Choose wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Talk openly with people, Capricorn. This is not your strength but it can be.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces and brings a lot of energy to your sectors of marriage and communication.

You need to share what you think and feel even when you don’t like the topic. It’s important to recognize that words are just that- words until you make them something more.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be frugal and wise, Aquarius. Time is not standing still for anyone.

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces and money and how you spend it daily become a priority. This is your time to save and to learn about all the tax changes before filing your next return or making choices that are money-oriented.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun trines the Moon in Pisces bringing your identity and friendships together.

This is where you need to be, and to know the right people are going to be a hidden asset to your life. Keep being a magnet of goodness, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.