3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Beginning June 14th, 2021

A rough week is up ahead for 3 zodiac signs, and even though several will have a few bumps ahead, mostly Gemini, Cancer, and Capricorn will feel it the most.

Hello universe, what do you have in store for us this week? Will you be good to us, or will we have to deal with your moods and impulses - again? Oh, a little bit of both, you say? Alright then, let's roll.

Boom - June 14. Uranus-Saturn Square, peaking on this very day. What's that mean? Well, let's just call it a 'plot twist' for now.

For certain signs, this could mean a serious change in plans or a hesitancy in opening to the change that is needed.

Whereas we may be required to stay open and flexible, we may also not be in the mood for anything of that nature, which will bring about a conflicted week, emotionally.

We're also running into Jupiter retrograde in Pisces, starting on June 20, which might 'seem' helpful, but for some, will turn into an excess of overthinking.

The planet of expansive thought and action - in retrograde - in Pisces - can drum up way too many old emotions.

What we have on our side, now, is the fact that the Mercury retrograde is almost at an end, which will feel like being released from a shackled state of mind.

Now, nobody's going down with the ship this week, however, there are three signs that may find themselves having a hard time, albeit temporary.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough week beginning on June 14th, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What's going to become glaringly obvious for you this week is that you try too hard. Too hard to get friends.

Too hard to get that job. Too hard to eat properly and take care of your health. This is part of the Jupiter retrograde affect.

You've been overcompensating to the point where you're not even yourself anymore, you've become some imposter version of yourself - and you're doing it so that people will like you.

This constant struggle to have people approve of you and your actions have become an addiction, and much like a drug abuser, you, Gemini, have started to lose yourself to an image.

You want people to love you; you want them to see you as a hero, a star - the person they need in their lives, but in building this image, you've begun to lose yourself.

You aren't the person you want to be, and you're not finding any kind of solace or promise in being someone you're not.

It's going to be an eye-opening week for you, and not without sorrows. Fortunately, it's a lesson worth learning, and one that you are brilliant enough to absorb. To thine own self be true, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What's getting in your way this week, Cancer is the feeling of being all charged up and ready to go, while having no real focus or goal in mind.

Mars moving into Leo is absolutely going to have you feeling inspired and able, however, you don't know where to put your energy, nor do you know how to express it to friends, should you need some guidance.

This will leave you feeling frustrated; you want to move forward, but you're clueless as to where you really want to do.

You recognize the 'good feelings' of the week, but those feelings seem to be a dream, a hazy state of 'over there' while, over here in your camp, nothing's going on.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You are in the tail end of Eclipse season, and with the Uranus-Saturn square riding high, you can probably expect someone to disagree with you and take whatever you say out of context and the wrong way.

You are approaching Cancer season, so you've got that strength to look forward to, however, this week is going to hold you off at the pass. Just a few more days, Cancer...hang in there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've got those big-time clashing energies surrounding you now, meaning the Uranus-Saturn Square, on the 14th - this could send you on a shopping spree that you may not be able to afford.

There is a serious warning here, Capricorn: it may feel like a blast to just throw money away because you're feeling stressed out and can only handle it by buying things - but you will suffer from this excess.

Yes, yes, you think of yourself as a rich person, no matter what, but there really is a limit here, and the way the world works is that if you buy, you must pay - and Capricorn, you actually don't have the money to buy away the stress you feel.

Don't start a new debt; you'll resent your actions later if you do. By the time the 20th comes around, bringing the Sun into Cancer, along with Jupiter retrograde, you'll be better off sticking to matters of love, communication, and relationship.

Money is not a part of your good karma this week, so stick with what works and try to pay attention to the lessons coming your way. You'll do better in the love department; open your eyes and concentrate on what works for you, rather than dwell on what detracts from your present experience.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.