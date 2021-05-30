3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week From May 31 To June 6, 2021

There are a few astrological events that are happening this week that are really fighting our chances for a 'good' week, namely the Mercury retrograde that's just begun, on May 29th and will last until the 22 of June.

While 2021 retrograde can mess with our plans, there are still so many other cosmic influences that can help us counteract the effects of retrograde season and all of its madness.

This is where the individual's astrological make-up comes into play.

It's your sign that matters this week; the traits that come with your sun sign, along with the sun sign we're presently in (Gemini) - these are the things that will keep your head above water.

This week, some will sink and some will swim, depending on what sign of the zodiac you were born under.

There are a few signs that use adversity to their benefit and advantage.

They learn quickly and are determined to rise above, no matter what tries to pull them down.

While there are deterrents aplenty this week, these particular signs will not only find a way to make the best of it, they will find ways to thrive.

Who is about to have a great life experience this week?

3 zodiac signs who will have a great week, May 31-June6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because of your particular brand of resilience, you're going to make the very best of this week.

What we're seeing here is that you've recently learned some big life lesson - something you're not about to forget.

And while you are wearing the armor that comes with a strong life lesson, you are still open and vulnerable; a good way to be.

This week is going to present an option to you, one that might have felt like a challenge to your old 'pre-lesson' self, but is now a no-brainer, when it comes to making the right choice.

Knowing that you have successfully conquered something negative, something that was keeping you back, is going to raise your spirits and inspire you to do more.

So, what this week is about for you is the knowledge that you truly have conquered your demons, and that they don't stand a chance at showing their psychological faces again.

You have won a personal battle, Aries, and this is the week where you'll take stock in your personal achievements.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What's great about this week for you, Scorpio is that you are one hundred percent complete with who you are, at this point in your life.

It's not that you've suddenly become perfect or that you've accomplished everything you've ever wanted - it's that you know who you are, and are content to own this person - as is.

Your confidence is at an all-time high, and that kind of true self-esteem can only work in your favor.

This week you may end up helping someone who is desperately in need of guidance.

You are in tune with the universe, and so it would make sense that you could deliver such good advice; after all, you can focus on others because you're not obsessed with your own self.

Your listening skills will be put to the test, and you will pass that test, which will manifest as helping another cope with a negative situation.

You will be appreciated for your efforts, and that, in turn, will bring you humility and gratitude for the chance to help another.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've always been able to work your way through Gemini season; you get along with everyone and even Mercury, Gemini's ruling planet, also in retrograde at the moment, rarely touches you.

This week is going to open the doors to friendship - new and old. You can safely anticipate hearing from someone from the past - someone you care about, and there's a very good chance that you'll be getting together with someone who is just mad about you and can't wait to take you out and show you a great time.

Whether it's romantic or platonic, your people just 'get' you this week, and while any normal Sagittarius might not comprehend what it is to 'get' a Sagittarius, trust me - it's not always easy to understand this sign.

Yet, you're going to be everyone's go-to friend, so get ready for your phone to blow up. Also, an additional benefit of the week is going to show up as fully engaged creativity and the finishing up of other creative projects.

Creativity and friendship are what make the Sagittarius wheel go 'round, and this week is dedicated to just that. Enjoy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What is going to make this a great week for you, Capricorn is the well-deserved success that you've been striving for, over the last few weeks.

Nothing makes you happier than a job well done, especially if that job ends upbringing in massive rewards - which is what you will witness in action, during the week.

You take pride in your work, and that is a beautiful thing...but what's best about it is that you're not faking it, and people know this about you.

Expect praise and kudos for the great work you do, and if it goes to your head, then let it - we could all use a little ego boost now and then, and heck, Capricorn, you worked for that boost - revel in it!

Another promising manifestation that you'll definitely notice this week is that you'll find yourself very comfortable and at ease with your partner.

Relationships look exceedingly loving and nurturing for Capricorns, this week. Nothing wrong with being loved, that's for sure.

Between good lovin' and great business - let's call it a great Capricorn week.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.