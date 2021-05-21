Horoscope For The Week Of May 24th To 30th, 2021

Hang tight, kids, it's going to be one wacky astrological week. The last week of May 2021 brings a ton of energy to your horoscope for the week.

What does your weekly horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign starting on May 24th, 2021?

We have Saturn retrograde to start us off on Sunday, May 23rd.

Mercury retrograde begins at the end of the week, on Saturday the 29.

This will more than likely feel like we're being tugged on emotionally, physically, and mentally. Oh, joy. But wait, there's more!

This week brings with it a very special event - a Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse on Wednesday, May 26. Wowsers.

Basically, between that nagging dragging feeling of being surrounded by retrograde planets, we're going to experience the chaos and emotional insanity of the Full Moon in Sagittarius.

It's like a party, and all the guests are lunatics. Will we survive? Oh yes, we will. We've done this before and we'll do it again.

Horoscope for the week of May 24 to May 31, 2021:Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Right at the top, we're looking at how Saturn retrograde (which kicks off on May 23) affects your week.

What you can count on is a clarity of mind that allows you to know what you want - and what you don't want. In other words, you'll be setting boundaries this week that influence your social life.

On one hand, you're ready, willing, and able to get out there and mingle, while on the other hand, you still have some hesitation. Listen to your gut on this one; stick with what makes YOU feel the most comfortable.

On the 26th, you'll be feeling a little anxious as the Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius stir things up. This event will make sure that there's power backing up your choice to either bring people into your world or set them free permanently.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a lesson that's been waiting for you to take notice of, and thanks to the Saturn retrograde, your lesson will be pushed upfront and center.

This lesson is all about balancing your life.

You like to party - you even like taking it to the next level, you're so 'extra' sometimes, however, this is where you have to reign it on in, friend.

You cannot spend your entire life being social; you need to come back down to earth and, well, get a job.

What will help is the influence of the Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse, which will practically give you no choice: Enough with the party, already!

You need to get serious - the only way to it is through it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One of the things you may have noticed is that you have been associating with people who really don't get you, and there's a good chance you don't get them either - they're just 'there', filling some kind of void in your life.

What's best for you, this week is to spend some time alone. You don't need the drama of other people, even though you like to think of yourself as some kind of Svengali who saves the planet, one damaged person at a time.

You're more than that, Gemini. On Wednesday, you're going to experience the Lunar Eclipse, which should send you into a state of introspection, accompanied by a desire for privacy. Take advantage of this alone time and give yourself a drama-free day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week is going to have you walking down memory lane. It's all about the past and past tears. In other words, you're indulging in a pity party and that will go just so far before you burn out.

Let the flow of the week take hold of you - work with that amazing Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius - let it open your mind up so that you can reintroduce the positivity of the present, while easily letting go of the past.

Saturn retrograde will want you to stay down in the dumps, and the oncoming of Mercury retrograde, on the 29th, will mess with your emotions - but you are not a set of astrological predictions: you're a person, so snap out of it!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The devil is in the details, Leo, and by this, we're talking about making sure that whatever you do - check twice before you release it to the world.

The dreaded pull of Mercury retrograde is going to show up big time on Sunday the 29th, and you'll be feeling its effects earlier than scheduled.

Make sure you pay attention to detail this week - don't let things fall into disarray.

You could easily submit something important to the wrong destination, so make sure you are aware of where you're sending things - emails, documents, even social media commentary.

Don't just 'send' - make sure you are sending to the right location; avoid the mistake of being careless, or lazy during the week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What's going to be influencing you most this week is the Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius, coming on Wednesday, May 26.

What's needed here, to ensure you have a pleasant week with relatively free drama-time, is...work.

Not necessarily employment, but the kind of work that engages you - something creative.

This is what's going to spare you the overthinking that comes along with your sign when affected by a Lunar Eclipse.

Stay on target, as they say in Star Wars - and the target is happiness and peace of mind. Spare yourself the ridiculous pain of going over past romantic relationships.

Stay in the present, Virgo - and get to work on something creative. Stay focused.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may find this week to be somewhat of an irony; the whole world is ready to start socializing again, and then there's you - completely disinterested and desirous of staying home, alone.

While that's perfectly fine, and normal - it's a good idea for you to at least 'think' about how you're going to re-enter earth's orbit and take part of what we do here, meaning...being social, having friends, being a part of society again.

This is mainly due to the influence of Saturn retrograde, which will last until October 10. Work it out, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There's an awfully good chance that you'll be approached this week by an ex, and that may have the power to unravel you.

Do yourself a favor, place less importance on this person from your past and more attention on what's going on in your life, today - the present.

The Lunar Eclipse on Wednesday, May 26 will bring to light all the dramas you can handle - if you don't control your reactions to them sooner rather than later.

If you really are the person you think you are, meaning a spiritual seeker who really does want peace, then don't bend too far to accommodate the less than stellar effects of the Saturn retrograde (May 23), and the upcoming Mercury retrograde (May 29). Stay strong and remember who you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

May has been good so far, and it's provided you with enough strength and confidence to forge through what's about to occur, astrologically.

You're walking into some serious chaos energy, starting on Wednesday, thanks to the Lunar eclipse - in Sagittarius, yet.

This event will fray your nerves, which could put you off guard when it comes to communication.

This means that you could easily say the wrong thing at the wrong time and get yourself in trouble for it.

Watch what you do, and especially what you say this week, as those retrogrades are surrounding you and your actions.

Stay focused on the good, reject the bad, and think before you speak, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius - which happens to fall in your 12th house... Let's just say it's your week for intense overthinking, possible paranoia, and some definite emotional withdrawal from the world. How this is going to affect your week is in how you pull away from those you love - those who depend on you to love them back.

It's never easy to express one's self properly when being bombarded by two huge retrogrades (Saturn and Mercury) but you may end up hurting someone's feelings, someone you love.

Try to break free of this emotional lock-up that you're in. This feeling isn't going to last forever, but the pain of hurting someone you love might - so watch yourself and your words.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Optimism and positivity are where it's at for you, which means you should brace yourself for the antics of this particular week - it's going to be an upheaval. Saturn went retrograde this past Sunday and is going to keep it up until October 10.

This means that all that positivity could go sour in a flash - if you decide to give in to it, which you do NOT have to. What started out as a wild month full of promise is now panning out to be a state of dread - but who says you have to do anything you don't want to do?

You might feel obligated to fulfill the desires of others, but if your heart isn't into it, then why bother? Stick with what makes you happy and what allows you to feel comfortable. You don't owe anybody your stress.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

The chaotic energy that's coming your way, thanks to the Lunar Eclipse on Wednesday, May 10, might be enough for you to take notice...and retreat.

That's right - what's best for you, this week, Pisces, is all about playing it down, taking a break, and escaping what could possibly turn out to be a highly dramatic scene.

Nobody wants drama, but everyone always plunges in head first - will you? There's your choice. See the drama for what it is and walk away - or dive in and get yourself dirty with it.

This one's on you. Expect good news on Thursday, May 11.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.