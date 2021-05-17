Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

It's a busy day and our feelings truly can be all over the place.

The Leo Moon speaks to Venus, Mercury, Saturn, and Uranus, bringing several key areas of our life into focus.

The Moon sextile Venus can make the day successful at work and in love.

The Moon is opposite of Saturn which can make it feel like it's you against the world.

Thankfully, the Moon works nicely with Mercury in Gemini - keeping social connections on a positive and a sense of optimism remains high.

Avoid too much change, and if drama finds you during the Moon's relationship with Uranus, look for a way to bow out of it.

If your birthday is on May 18, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are kind, patient, and helpful to friends and even strangers.

You are a lover of animals and often give to those in need.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American country singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert, comedian, and actress Tina Fey.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon starts the day in Leo bringing a desire to have fun and to play.

But not everything is smooth sailing and you should be careful not to push the envelope until the timing feels right.

The Leo Moon opposes Saturn in your solar house friendships, and so accountability toward others is needed.

This may hinder your own plans, but the good news is that this will pass tomorrow, and you will feel confident in doing things that you want in your own way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Leo brings out your desire to stick close to home and what it is that you know. Dependability is your strongest trait, so this is actually a good start to the day.

The Leo Moon opposes Saturn in your solar house of career, so there can be some bumping of heads with authority figures, but nothing you can't handle.

Lean into your strengths as this will impress others. Since you tend to go with the flow when it comes to following the rules and playing nice works in your favor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Leo brings a great bit of boldness to conversations and you may take the lead, even champion topics that you feel passionate about.

The Leo Moon opposes Saturn in your solar house of higher learning, so be prepared.

You may not be 'the best' at listening, and this could be hard to recognize within yourself, but, do your best.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Time is money, and you may find it hard not to calculate your personal value based on what you earn.

The Leo Moon opposes Saturn in your solar house of shared resources, this could trigger your green-eye where you compare yourself to others. Try not to fall into the competition trap.

It's good to be motivated by what's going on around you, but don't let yourself feel down or consumed if you're not fully where you want to be just yet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

First things first. With the Moon in your sign, you'll want to 'do things your way' and when you can, speak up for yourself, but monitor the ego. It can get you into trouble.

The Leo Moon opposes Saturn in your solar house of commitments, and if you're trying to build bridges and not burn them be kind.

You will get much more of what you want when you help others to get what they want, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try not to figure people out who have already proven themselves to be unpredictable.

The Moon in your enemy sector has your intuition and instincts up about those who can be trusted and who need to be held at an arm's length.

The Leo Moon opposes Saturn in your solar house of health, and needless to say, feeling like you've hit enemy territory can be stressful for you. If at all possible, let things go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can't pick who you're related to, but you can pick your friends.

Things can be tough at home for one reason or another. Attitudes, mindsets, and expectations can make you feel down.

It's good to have people in your life that are there to support you and encourage you helping you to see how friends truly are a gift in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Keep up your confidence, especially on your first day back at the office after spending the pandemic working remotely.

The Moon in your career sector gives you a power boost of energy, and even if you feel nervous, a part of you may feel comfortable with the change, even if you really didn't want the transition to take place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's too early to assume the role of the teacher on a subject you've yet to master.

It's normal to want to share what you're learning, but it's too risky right now.

The Leo Moon opposes Saturn your house of communication, and your pride can take a hit when challenged.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's may turn out to be a super-competitive day while the Leo Moon opposes Saturn in your money sector.

But, this is what you signed up for, and you knew that the road would not be easy.

You will give things all that you've got, and when it's not working out push harder. Don't let a bit of resistance get you down, tomorrow will be much easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's hard to separate yourself from matters that have personal meaning for you, and when the stakes feel high because of love or your devotion to another person.

Things are intense when you have laid your heart down to make things right.

You may find it increasingly difficult to continue to do so if you sense that you're not being understood, heard, or respected.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People who don't understand or do not want to see you succeed can try to make you feel like you're doing something wrong or are incompetant.

Find joy in the journey and look at the overall process as a success, especially when you are following the plan that you created.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.