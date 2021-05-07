Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, May 10 - 16, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope is here to shine some light on what's happening for all zodiac signs starting May 10-May 16, 2021.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?



It seems we struggle with timing the most when it comes to love. We think we’re either rushing things or perhaps we’re dragging our feet, but one way or another it seems we’re always battling timing.

Even blaming timing for not being together.

But what if the timing was always working for us, and not against us?

As the second week of May dawns in a month that is meant to change everything, we’re going to be gifted with understanding divine timing.

When we hear or think of divine timing it seems ethereal, magical, and almost unreal-however the truth of divine timing is often grittiness, patience, and effort.

Divine timing doesn’t mean that we don’t have a say or even play a factor in what happens, it only means that we’re receiving help from the other side.

It means that it wasn’t that we had delays in starting a relationship or even in ending one, but that we were given exactly the time that we needed to become the people that we needed to for this next chapter.

2021 is going to change so much for so many in part to the lasting ripple effects of Saturn and Jupiter’s Great Conjunction at the end of last year but the month of May feels a lot of everything we’re ever lost coming back to us.

And maybe we didn’t lose it, maybe we threw it away, maybe we set it down and forgot where we left it-or maybe it’s just that we didn’t know what we had until of course, we no longer had it.

While we can debate the merits of knowing what we have the instant that we do, it’s not about that. It’s about the journey we all take in order to be ready for our new beginning; to be ready for the next version of us.

This is a pivotal month and as we near the Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius in just a few weeks each day, each moment is mattering more and more.

As we welcome in and celebrate the New Moon in Taurus this week that eclipse window will officially be open and with it-the future will have arrived.

There is a lot to learn this week, but mostly it’s about realizing that divine timing is always at play and that because of that love arrives neither too early or too late-but always right on time.

Most active days for love this week:

May 10th

Mars in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus

A transit that is in effect until the 13th, will be contributing to this week's energetic vibe.

Together these planets signal that it’s a time for change and help facilitate that by making them easy and seamless.

An excellent time to make changes in your romantic life, facing something you’ve been putting off or bringing up conversations about further commitment within the relationship.

May 11th

New Moon in Taurus

A beautiful time for a new beginning. Being extra supported by aspects with Mars, Uranus, and the Sun we are given the courage to take a leap of faith in the right direction.

There will be a sense of feeling ready to take action on our dreams and to start not only making plans but to put them into action.

We will be feeling more confident as well as hopeful about our decisions and the choices that we’re making.

Because this marks the start of The 2021 Eclipse Season it’s important to reflect back to the eclipses in November and December of 2020, many of the dreams or seeds we began to plant around that time are now ready to blossom.

May 12th

Mercury in Gemini trine Saturn in Aquarius

This two-day transit brings a very serious and down-to-business attitude. Coming on the heels of the New Moon this energy is meant to help us focus, make plans, tie up loose ends and move in the direction of our dreams.

Dreams require plans and so now is the time to make sure yours are flawless — not because everything will go according to them but so that you can have a blueprint for how to move forward into your future.

Sun in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces

A two-day transit that heightens our sensitivity and intuition giving us a chance to follow our most inner voice when it comes to our hearts and who they beat for.

Feeling optimistic about the visions and dreams for the future and ready to get started on making them a reality.

May 13th

Jupiter enters Pisces

A transit that lasts until July 28th giving us all a taste of what’s to come for 2022 after Jupiter reentering Pisces at the end of this year.

An incredibly abundant and fortunate time where our feelings are validated, and we've shown that what feels right is what is right for us.

A time to open up to our inner reserve of unconditional love and to dream outside of the box.

Many gifts and rewards for past efforts will become due around this time, our only job is to make sure our hands are open to receive.

May 14th & 15th

Astrologically Quiet Days

We don’t often see days where there are truly no transits occurring, coming off of the new moon this is your chance to settle into the newness and to reflect on what needs to be done to keep up the progress of taking that leap of faith so that you can live your dreams — sooner rather than later.

May 16th

Sun in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn

A two-day transit whose purpose is to inspire us to take the reins of our own lives is just another step in the astrology of May that is designed for us to redefine our lives.

During this transit, we will feel confident in continuing our forward motion, in taking control or ownership of those areas of our lives where we felt unable to and will be able to transform our lives through the intense experience of living our truth.

Weekly love horoscope for May 3-9, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A reality check with the utmost intensity is heading your way midweek prompting you to reevaluate a close relationship.

As you move through this time remember that not every relationship is meant to last forever, sometimes once we learn what we’re meant to, it also means that the connection has served its purpose.

Don’t be afraid to let go of something that feels like it’s run its course.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is your week for some major new beginnings in love.

Think new relationship, engagement, pregnancy or even a much-needed new perspective on what you’re worth and deserve from a partner.

Think of this week as one that you’re sowing seeds for what you want to grow, but also don’t be afraid to reap the harvest of what began around the end of 2020.

You’ve come far, now it’s time to start living like you have and allow yourself to move into that next phase of life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While good things are on their way, this week might be one that has you need more of a break than normal.

Allow yourself that rest time to reflect on the past year and whether your actions are getting you closer or further away from your goals.

And it’s also a great time to be brutally honest about what those goals really are.

As much as you can make anything work and don’t mind changing your mind, declaring what it is you really want from a partner is the only way to actually receive it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week will have you in all of your feels, especially the ones that you’ve tried not to go into because they are uncomfortable.

There’s been a shift in what your priorities are, to not allow yourself to align your life with them is to fight against a current that cannot be won.

If what you want from love has changed you owe it to yourself and your partner to own that and be honest about it and if that means the relationship has come to an end, then so be it.

Also, be on the lookout for a best friend that may suddenly appear to be more, and remember that epiphanies arrive at divine timing too.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Don’t sabotage what you have just because you’re scared to lose it. While this new moon is giving us all the confidence to take that leap of faith into the next chapter, watch the words that you say to the person you love.

Even if that means yourself as the words we say to ourselves determine the life that we create.

The things that we often want most in this world are also those that terrify us simply because they hold great value to us.

It’s normal to care so much that you’re afraid you might lose it, but confidence comes in learning that anything that’s truly meant for you can never be lost.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With all the earth energy around this week you’ll be feeling at home and ready to start making some changes in your day-to-day life.

This likely will center around the space that you create for love. It’s one thing to have a relationship that you fit into your life but another to create space for the relationship that you actually want.

Think about what is actually contributing to your happiness and satisfaction in life and what is taking up unnecessary space and then be prepared to get rid of what isn’t working so you can invite in more of what is.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a week to fall back in love with life, which also means your current or even new partner. Life has been heavy lately and so it’s easy to lose contact with what matters most to you.

Especially in those long-term relationships that we’ve been in for a while, it’s common to stop seeing our partner.

This week, stop and look at them. Notice how they show up for you, how new people show up for you, and even how you show up for yourself.

Let yourself see your partner again for the very first time and allow yourself to remember why you loved them to begin with.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When we stop trying to pick sides, we often find our balance. In love, it seems you tend to go all-in or nothing at all, but there is a middle ground here worth exploring.

Allow yourself to explore that space this week with a new set of eyes. Try not to make judgments and don’t close yourself off from anything. If it’s something you’ve never done before, then that’s how you know you’re on the right track.

What’s important this week is to communicate that to your partner, let them know this new process that you’re working through so that when you come out the other side — they'll be there with you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

No matter how hard the winter, spring always returns, and this week is just that. You’ve moved through your own personal winter the past few months or even years but now it’s time to thaw your heart and your life.

While you have wanted to wait until you are sure about things, there’s a point that we reach where time won’t make us any more confident than we already are.

And so, it becomes time to take that leap of faith trusting that whatever is still unknown will become clear once you’re on the path.

It’s true that we’re brought to what we’re ready for, even if we still doubt it, sometimes we just have to trust the timing of life and love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you speak your truth, you create ripples of change. Especially this week in your relationships whether they’re existing or just newly blossoming it’s one for speaking up.

This means to be honest about what you’ve learned, what your wounds still are, what kind of partner you’ll be, and most importantly what you need from a partner.

You’re fully capable of having that relationship you’ve always dreamed of, but the first step is to be honest about everything that has brought you to this moment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As much as you like to fly free, this week you’ll be sticking a little closer to home. Preferring the quietness of the life that you have worked to create.

There’s been such a shift from thinking that freedom is found outside of yourself when all along it was just you that needed to set yourself free from thinking that you weren’t.

But the key is to enjoy the moment. Whatever that moment looks like.

What you have right now you once wished and dreamed for, so enjoy it because there’s always another day but for now, let your new beginning be right here at home.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Once upon a time you only dreamed of love and now, you’re living it. This week brings a sudden shift for you into a close relationship, one that you’ve been working towards for some time and that you are ready for.

Just because we’re ready though doesn’t mean we have it all figured out and that’s okay because the magic of life happens in the moments that we’re unable to plan for.

All you have to do this week is take things as they come and be as transparent as possible about how you’re feeling because this is a whole new chapter in love - the work is remembering that and not letting your old wounds tell you differently.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.