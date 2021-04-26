The Full Moon In Scorpio Improves Relationships For These 4 Zodiac Signs

All zodiac signs will feel the impact of the upcoming Full Moon in Scorpio which begins this Monday, April 26, 2021, but only four zodiac signs will feel its impact the most.

The Full Moon. Just the sound of it evokes so many things in our minds. People acting crazy, getting upset, taking things too far - the tide rises and the human beings go nuts, right? Well...in a way, yes.

We are all part of the natural phenomenon that comes along with the pull of the Full Moon. As it goes with the tide, so it goes with our emotions - we are pushed and pulled, and the current is both strong and irresistible. There's the Full Moon for us.

We'll be experiencing the Full Moon in Scorpio days before it arrives on Monday, April 26th through April 27th, and the energy lasts for three months.

Zodiac signs Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, or Aquarius will see their relationships improve the most after the Full Moon in Scorpio.

This Full Moon is officially called 'The Pink Moon' and hopefully, we can expect some of that pinkness to translate as love and kindness.

Will it? The softness of the color pink brings to mind the idea of not only love but of ease, of balance - and balance is exactly what's about to play out for four signs of the zodiac.

Here's how the Full Moon in Scorpio on April 26-27, 2021 affects these four zodiac signs the most.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Hang on to your seat, Leo, because this Full Moon is really going to pack a punch for you, and if you play your cards right, it's all going to manifest in the best of ways.

At present, you're in the strength of Taurus with your Sun in the tenth house of career and social status - which is why so much of your recent thoughts have been fueled by passion and ambition.

When it comes to inner strength, your sign is cut out for the stuff - but will you catch the clues when they come, so that you can fully take advantage of your courage and boldness. You know there are things you were born to do.

With the romance of Venus on one side of your ruling planet the Sun and the technical obsession and order of Mercury nearby, you'll be called to the task of creating a more regulated and balanced space for yourself.

How this is about to play out, thanks to the Full Moon, is in your relationships with people - coworkers, family, friends, and lovers.

You'll be activated during the Full Pink Scorpio Moon to reach out and make amends - and it will also be during this time that you should expect others to react in like, meaning - expect apologies and completions this week. This will add to your sense of balance and order.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If there's anyone who knows what it's like to be at odds with your past, it's you, and the very good news is that this Full Moon is about to activate the process of finally being able to walk away from that which kept you mentally and emotionally chained to the past.

On the 22nd, Venus and Uranus connect in your twelfth house, which governs your intuition and subconscious - this leads to clear thinking and personal revelation.

You'll be feeling keener by the day, and by the 26th - the arrival of the Full Moon, you should be able to compartmentalize all of your feelings so that you can 'rate' them for their worth. Is 'this' worth suffering for? Is 'that' really all that important, or can you finally kiss it and it's trouble good-bye for all time?

Your mind is what's going to be the driver in this case - balance is now your destiny, and that's not something you're altogether used to...yet, you'll know it when you feel it, and it will absolutely feel like home when you reach that marker.

That Full Moon is driving right through while Jupiter is in your third house of communication, which should also make your professional relationships come into focus as well. Don't be surprised if you are offered a lucrative appointment, or are given a promotion. Open to it with gratitude. The days of balance and clarity are here.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A couple of weeks ago, you got to experience the New Moon, which, in a way, is your preparation for the Full Moon, starting on April 26. You felt stimulated, aware - ready to play and...ready to win.

What's happened between then and now is that Taurus season is now upon us, and that sort of shifted directions for you - just a bit. While you may have thought it was going to be about love and romance, the cosmic forces are judging you in a different direction.

The Full Moon that's upon us now is going to shed light on your career, Aquarius, and because the Full Moon falls on your 10th house - ambition, drive, career, and money-making - you should finally feel, for perhaps the first time this year - a sense of security and the possibility for an advance, financially.

Balance for you isn't just about love, it's about knowing you're secure and safe so that you can tend to the things of life, such as love, family, self.

You will be rolling with the changes this month because not only are you cut out for this kind of momentum, but you welcome change - you are a progressive person who needs stimulation; it's energy that gives you balance, and this Full Moon is going to pump you up. Enjoy the ride, Aquarius - you're about to make something very, very special.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is more of an honorable mention than it is a sign that is directly related, and that is because it's your kin sign, and what's implied here is that those born under the sign of Aries will find clarity during this Moon phase, and that clarity will lead to a letting go.

There's a very good chance that if you are Aries, you have been battling something in your mind for a long time; you know you need it to go away, and even though you've tried, you've never really gotten it right.

There's a completion that needs to take place and that can only happen with a clear mind, the right set of astrological variables, and a willingness to set yourself free.

This Full Moon may be just the event you've been waiting for, as you are destined to let go of something so unnecessary and burdensome - just the idea of finally ridding yourself of this package will bring immense freedom to you, mentally, emotionally, and physically. And more than likely - financially. Allow yourself to go with this flow, Aries - this is your 'big op.'

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.