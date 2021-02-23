Tiger Woods ‘Badly’ Injured In Single-Car Accident, Reportedly Seen Speeding Away From Hotel Minutes Before Crash

This does not look good for Tiger Woods.

The 45-year-old golf pro was injured in a severe, single-car crash in Los Angeles County on Feb. 23, 2021.

Woods was hospitalized following the incident, and his agent, Mark Steinberg, told TMZ that Woods was undergoing surgery for multiple leg injuries.

Officials believe that alcohol was not involved in the incident; however, they were unable to rule out any other substance at this time.

Originally, officials issued the following information shortly after the accident occurred:

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods."

An initial report also said that the jaws of life were used to extract Woods from his vehicle; however, an official from the fire department now says that’s not the case.

Capt. James Powers of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. described the scene of the accident hours after the crash occurred in an effort to shed light on what may have contributed to the accident:

“It’s kind of a downhill grade, and there are some winding turns, as well. It crossed the center median and went up the curb on the other side of the road, and it overturned into some shrubs. It took them about six minutes to arrive on scene, and they found a vehicle that had been overturned and it was off into some brush. That road is kind of a steep climb, and he was coming downhill. Speeds can increase just by the momentum of a vehicle.”

Minutes before the crash, Woods was reportedly at a hotel at the same time as a production crew of a popular television show — allegedly Grown-ish — when he became “agitated and impatient” because of a “delay in driving off,” and nearly hit the director’s car as he sped away from the premises.

Fellow athletes from around the globe sent their well-wishes to the golf champ after news of the accident broke.

"Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery," Magic Johnson wrote.

A-Rod also chimed in on Twitter with his condolences and prayers, writing, "Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.mThinking of him and his entire family."

Tiger's ex, Lindsey Vonn, also issued a statement on Twitter in wake of the news: "Praying for TW right now [prayer hands]," she wrote.

We’re sending well-wishes to Tiger Woods and his family during this difficult time.

