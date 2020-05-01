A Full List Of The 9 Mistresses Of Tiger Woods

As one song parody asks, "How many white women can one brother want?"

Porn stars, Perkins' waitresses, and reality television stars — Tiger Woods, oh my! If his then-marriage hadn't already been a publicity-driven scam before, as one of his un-named mistresses had claimed, he certainly had made it into one himself.

In 2009, the gritty details about his affairs were leaked out. For example, did you know that Woods did not like using condoms with at least two of the women?

Those would be Mindy Lawton and Jaime Grubbs, which, in this celeb lover's humble opinion would be two of the three women on the list below that he most definitely should have used a condom with.

Blonde or brunette, high-class or low, apparently Woods didn't care. That is, as long as they all kind of looked the same in the face.

Here's the list of Tiger Woods' mistresses, their jobs, and the ages they were at the time of their affairs with Woods.

Holly Sampson: 36, blonde, porn star, non-denial

Porn star Holly Sampson spoke out about her connection to Woods in 2009, claiming that she was "hired for entertainment at his birthday party." Connoisseurs may remember Holly from such films as OMG, Stop Tickling Me, Flying Solo 2, Descent into Bondage, and Diary of a Horny Housewife.

To her non-pornographic credit, she has also appeared in episodes of Matlock and The Wonder Years, in which she starred as Fred Savage's love interest.

Cori Rist: 31, blonde, "clubgoer," no comment

Here's what we know about Cori Rist: She was a blonde, 31-year-old Manhattan clubgoer and mother when she met Woods at Club Butter in New York in 2008.

According to sources, "Tiger would typically get a large suite at a hotel. Someone would book Cori an adjacent room, so she wouldn't be seen coming into his room."

Allegedly, after about a six-month affair, Rist — who had a seven-year-old son at the time — grew tired of Presidential suites, luxury planes, and broke things off.

Mindy Lawton: 33, brunette, waitress, admitted affair

Believe it or not, Woods' involvement with Perkins waitress Mindy Lawton had proved to be the most tawdry, surpassing that of even reality TV star Jaimee Grubbs and porn star Holly Sampson.

To begin with, she worked at a Perkins restaurant not far from the Woods' marital home. If you don't know about Perkins, think Applebee's, Ponderosa, and Denny's.

Unlike Woods' other women, Lawton knew that he only "wanted [her] for sex," saying he was "a selfish, heartless man."

"All Tiger cared about was getting me into bed. There was very little emotion from his side although I fell for him. I thought I meant something to him, but all he cared about was lust," she said.

Still, she returned for the "extremely good" sex that left her looking like "a rag doll" after the"well endowed" Tiger was finished. About Tiger's sexing, she has said that he "wanted to spank me and loved pulling my hair as we had sex."

He also seemed to like having sex with this Perkins waitress in some unusual places: in an SUV near her trailer park, in a church parking lot, and, worst of all, even in the home that he shared with his then-pregnant wife Elin.

According to her confession, she had sex with Tiger in five different parts of his house, including the TV room, show, living room and garage.

"I saw his bedroom. It had all white linen on the bed, but he did not take me in there," she said. "He wanted sex all over the house, but not where he slept with Elin." Well that was thoughtful of you, Tiger.

Jaimee Grubbs: 24, brunette, cocktail waitress, reality TV star, distributor of medical marijuana, confirmed affair

Jaimee Grubbs shares the "biggest blabbermouth" title with Mindy Lawton, but that is not surprising. After all, her first claim to fame on the national circuit came as the girlfriend of Shawn "Loud Mouth Tool" Southern on VH1's reality show Tool Academy.

It is thanks to Grubbs, who claimed she and Woods had 20-or-so sexual encounters during a 31-month affair, that we came to know of Woods love of sexting and have that my wife may be calling you voicemail.

In other Jaimee Grubbs news, she apparently works/worked at a store that sells medical marijuana.

Jamie Jungers: 26, blonde, cocktail waitress, ex-boyfriend admits affair for her

According to her disgruntled ex-boyfriend, Jungers started an 18-month-long affair with Woods in 2004 when she was just 20 years old. Sources had described Woods as "a sex addict who relentlessly pursued women" that slept with the cocktail waitress regularly at his mansion.

Fun fact: She also knows how to play golf.

Rachel Uchitel: 34, brunette, VIP hostess, admitted affair

Out of all the women Woods has been with, it seems like Uchitel may have been the one that had both his heart and body. It was her who Woods was texting right before his 2009 car accident.

Even though Uchitel never went through with her press conference (it is rumored that Woods paid her $1 million to keep her mouth shut), it was reported that the New York socialite was hurt by news of Woods other women, and that she had an "intense" and a "real relationship" with the golfer.

As reported by a friend, "Rachel was mad at Tiger when she found out about the other girls and did not speak to him for three days, but he texted her... She is telling friends that he doesn't blame her for this all getting out."

Kalika Moquin: 27, brunette, nightclub exec, neither confirmed nor denied affair

This Las Vegas marketing exec stayed mum on the reports that she got together with Woods more than once in Las Vegas, but she didn't deny it. Nevertheless, an inside source said at the time, "They've hooked up a bunch of times."

They added, "Tiger told Kalika that married life isn't all it's built up to be. He said he wasn't happy in his marriage or his home life and that there was just so much pressure on him."

Jane Doe #1

Ms. Doe #1 was a cocktail waitress that worked at Orlando's Roxy nightclub, and met Tiger when she was 20, according to her lawyer, Michael O'Quinn.

Jane Doe #2

Ms. Doe #2 was a sexy British TV host, who was called a "cougar."

Claire Daniel is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 7, 2009 and was updated with the latest information.