Sweet Details About Golfer Lee Westwood's Relationship With Golfer Girlfriend, Helen Storey

English professional golfer, Lee Westwood, is dating Helen Storey, the self-proclaimed winner of the August competition.

Who is Lee Westwood's girlfriend, Helen Storey?

Helen Storey started out as Lee Westwood’s caddy.

In September of 2018, she served as his caddy during the Made In Denmark competition.

She carried his bag in 2019 at a competition in Abu Dhabi and at the Masters Par-3 contest in 2016.

Westwood and Storey have been dating since 2015.

Westwood’s good friend, Graham Wylie, introduced the two golf lovebirds together.

Wylie is married to Storey’s sister.

She's a total horse girl.

This golf caddy sure loves her horses!

Storey revealed to her Instagram followers that she used to be "brave and ride ex race horses."

On January 29, 2020 she posted a photo to Instagram of her cuddling a horse. "Noodle aka No Refuge thoroughly enjoying retirement," she wrote in the caption. "Cheltenham winner now just enjoying cuddles and treats."

Noodle isn’t the only horse that got a shout out on her Instagram feed.

Ballyalton the horse, was lucky enough to receive a three photo spread.

Storey wrote, "Ballyalton living his best retirement life #retiredracer @brownandcodurham.” Bentley the horse also makes a few appearances. "Bentley is enjoying his treats & cuddles," she writes in the caption of a photo of Bentley the horse, enjoying his treats and cuddles.

Westwood and Storey celebrated 2019 Halloween in style.

Matching professions are cute, but matching Halloween costumes are even cuter!

On October 30, 2019, Storey posted a photo of her and Westwood in their couple's Disney-themed Halloween costume.

She went as the beloved villain, Cruelle DeVille. Westwood was one of the 101 Dalmations.

Who is Lee Westwood's ex-wife?

In 1999, Westwood married Laurae Coltart. The couple divorced in 2017.

Storey uses her social media platform to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

On World Mental Health day, Storey posted a screenshot of the IUCS (If U Care Share) confidential crisis text support contact information.

She’s also reposted suicide prevention advice from the Mental Health Foundation.

She also uses her social media platform to show off her fitness skills.

From pushups to headstands there's no exercise that Storey can't do.

Scroll through her Insta feed and see how she puts her strengths to the test.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.