Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Dating ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Co-Star After Olivia Wilde Split — Meet Keeley Hazell

It looks like Jason Sudeikis is moving on.

The 45-year-old actor, who suddenly split from Olivia Wilde after a nearly decade-long relationship, is reportedly finding love again — this time, with his former co-star, Keeley Hazell.

A source tells People that although Jason “isn’t looking for anything serious,” he and Hazell have been spending time with one another recently.

They "knew each other from many years ago," the source revealed on Feb. 18, which makes sense, considering Hazell appeared alongside Sudeikis in the 2014 comedy, Horrible Bosses 2.

While fans are more than familiar with the breakup drama between Sudeikis and his ex Olivia Wilde — who is reportedly dating Don’t Worry Darling actor Harry Styles — people everywhere are curious about Jason’s new love interest.

Who is Jason Sudeikis’s girlfriend, Keeley Hazell?

Read on for everything to know about the comedian’s rumored new flame.

She’s from London.

According to her IMDb bio, Keeley Hazell was born in Lewisham, London, England, and grew up in Grove Park.

She’s a Virgo.

Hazell was born on Sept. 18, 1986, which makes her a Virgo, and likely means she’s hardworking, loving, responsible, loving, and faithful.

You’ve probably seen her in a few popular TV shows.

Keeley Hazell appeared alongside Jason Sudeikis in Horrible Bosses 2, but that’s probably not the only place you’ve seen her!

The 34-year-old model and actress has also had recurring roles on the television series The Royals, Ted Lasso, and The Beauty Inside.

She’s appeared in movies like My Funny Valentine, Awful Nice, Like Crazy, Deadly Matrimony, and How To Stop Being A Loser.

She’s a fan of the beach.

One scroll through Keeley Hazell’s Instagram will show you that the woman absolutely loves the beach and spending time by the water!

Recently, Hazell spent time exploring Greece, and from the looks of it, she couldn’t get enough of the beautiful scenery. She even has an entire highlight reel on Instagram detailing her trip.

She’s a fan of puns.

We love an intelligent, quick-witted woman!

Hazell seems to be a big fan of wordplay, and has another highlight reel on her Instagram page dedicated to puns.

“Lockdown Day 39. I joined Weight Watchers,” the model wrote over a picture of her lying on the couch, staring at a dumbbell and weight plate.

Funny!

News of Jason and Keeley’s rumored romance comes four months after Sudeikis’s split with Olivia Wilde.

The world was shocked when Sudeikis and Wilde announced their split back in Nov. 2020. The pair started dating in 2011 and were engaged for seven years.

A source told People, "The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

However, in Jan. 2021, another source revealed that Sudeikis was “absolutely heartbroken” over the split, and the source insinuated that the split was not as mutual as the media made it seem.

"There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there's a way for them to repair things," the source revealed at the time. "But what happens next remains to be seen."

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.