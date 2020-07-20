The one where Jen might be a godmother.

Is Jennifer Aniston, 51, going to add the role of “godmother” to her ever-growing impressive resume?

After rumors started swirling that Katy Perry, 35, named Jennifer as the godmother of her unborn baby girl, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer appeared on KIIS1065’s Kyle & Jackie O to set the record straight.

Is Jennifer Aniston the godmother of Katy Perry’s baby?

Unfortunately, the rumors about Jennifer Aniston being the godmother of Katy Perry and Orland Bloom’s baby girl are just that — rumors.

“She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, ‘Wow! This is a wild rumor,’” Katy shared. “I mean, God knows, she’s you know, with her, she’s had everything said about her.”

It’s true that Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to pesky rumors that have followed her throughout her career; however, it seems like this is a rumor that the celeb friends can get behind.

“But I guess this is a fun rumor,” Katy added. “But no, we have no idea where it came from. But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read.”

When did Katy Perry announce her pregnancy?

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy on March 5, 2020 in a stunning music video for her song, “Never Worn White.”

In the video, Katy is seen cradling her baby bump, and fans couldn’t help but gush over the surprise announcement.

“Imagine having Katy Perry as your mum..The kid won the lottery,” one YouTuber wrote, while another commented, “She took pregnancy announcement video to a whole another [sic] level.”

How long have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom been together?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted together at a Golden Globes after party in January of 2016.

The pair took a break from their relationship in 2017, and then got back together in the beginning of 2018. On February 14, 2019, Orlando popped the question and asked Katy to marry him. Talk about going all out for Valentine’s Day!

When is Katy Perry's due date?

After debuting her video for “Never Worn White,” the American Idol judge hopped on Instagram Live to answer fan questions about her pregnancy — including her due date.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer," she revealed. "Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Seeing as Katy is still pregnant, it’s safe to assume that the "Firework" songstress will give birth some time toward the end of summer.

Olivia Jakiel is a writer and editor who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.