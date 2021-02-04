Who Is JoJo Siwa’s Girlfriend? What Fans Are Saying About The ‘Dance Moms’ Star’s Rumored New Beau

JoJo Siwa is living her best life ever!

The former Dance Moms star made headlines around the globe after she came out in a series of TikTok videos in Jan. 2021, and has been outspoken and grateful for all of the support she’s received since.

On the Feb. 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Siwa candidly spoke about her journey and how she was inspired to come out to the world.

"I was doing TikTok with the people in the Pride House... and I'm like, 'I think this TikTok is going to out me,'" Siwa recalled. "I was like, 'I don't really mind, it is true. I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of, I just haven't shown the internet yet.'"

While Siwa didn’t reveal the identity of her girlfriend, social media users everywhere have been speculating about who it could be.

Who is JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend?

Read on to find out what fans and social media users everywhere are saying about who Siwa’s mystery beau could be.

After JoJo Siwa came out in Jan. 2021, fans immediately began to wonder if she was dating anyone.

In a Reddit thread posted on Feb. 4, users were discussing Siwa’s interview with Fallon and praising her how “thoughtful, articulate, and mature” she’s become.

In addition to discussing her appearance on The Tonight Show, one Reddit user started to speculate about Siwa’s girlfriend, writing, “Omgggggg i bet her gf is that girl from the tiktok where everyone in the comments was shipping them! That's so cute.”

The comment was upvoted 27 times at the time of this publication.

While Siwa’s been mum about her mystery gal pal, TikTok users circled back to a video the Nickelodeon star posted on Christmas Eve, which shows JoJo doing a cute choreographed dance with a friend — likely the one the Reddit user was referring to.

@itsjojosiwa We’ve been rehearsing this dance for.... 5 days now..... 100% worth it bc she nailed it!! Merry Christmas Eve everyone!! ♬ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) - Popp Hunna Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

“Anyone else come back to this after today’s video or just me lmao I knew it,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another said, “Not me coming back because it all makes sense now.”

Many TikTok users pointed out that Siwa and her friend, who they identified as a girl named Kylie, are best friends, and that Kylie has a boyfriend.

However, other fans said that Kylie and her boyfriend had broken up recently, leading to more speculation that she’s JoJo’s mystery girlfriend.

JoJo Siwa recently posted pics of herself and Kylie together with her family around Christmas time last year, and in turn, Kylie posted Siwa on her own Instagram account for the first time in Dec. 2020.

Fans everywhere flooded the comments section of both girls’ respective Instagram posts, speculating that the two were together.

“Y’all are so cute stoppp,” one fan wrote, while another said, “I ship it!”

On Siwa’s similar post, fans couldn’t get enough of her and Kylie. “U AND KYLIE R SO CUTE IM CRYING,” one fan gushed, while another simply commented with a blue heart emoji.

Keep in mind, this is all fan and social media speculation, and nothing has been confirmed by either of them.

Regardless of who JoJo Siwa’s mystery girlfriend is, it’s clear to see that she’s as happy as ever, and it’s truly a delight to see.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.