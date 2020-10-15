13 Things You Never Knew About Super-Talented TikTok Star Jordyn Jones

Jordyn Jones is a singer, actress, and dancer. She's become a TikTok sensation and often comes up in the “For You" page — the landing page of TikTok, i.e. if you land there, major eyeballs will be on your content and videos.

However, not too many people know exactly who she is, so we rounded up some factoids about the super-talented, rising star.

Who is Jordyn Jones?

1. What is Jordyn Jones height?

Jordyn Jones’ height is 5 foot 1.

2. What is Jordyn Jones age?

Jordyn Jones is 20 years old and was born on March 13, 2000. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

3. What is Jordyn Jones net worth?

Jordyn Jones’ net worth is $1.4 million.

4. Who is Jordyn Jones dating?

Jones is dating YouTuber Jordan Beau. On August 31, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary.

Jordyn Jones even posted an instagram of her and Jordan Beau for their anniversary and the caption said, “and just like that.... 2 YEARS. crazy how it still feels like we just started dating and our spark hasn’t faded one bit. love you and our love so much. it’s us against the world. Thank you for standing by me closer than ever during the worst year of my life. in the craziest times it can bring people closer or push people away and you didn’t step back from me for a second....

"i was very distant from you from December until about right now because of what i went through and your constant love just reassures me you’re the one. i’m sorry for not being the most lovey girl this year but thank you for loving me unconditionally. you have the same loving heart as my dad did and i thank god everyday that i found you and i ain’t ever letting you go. 2 years baby!!! 8/31/18”

5. How old is Jordan Beau?

Jordan Beau was born on November 24, 1998, which makes him a Sagittarius. Beau is 21 years old.

6. Jordan Beau's Instagram features a lot of photos of himself.

Jordan Beau’s instagram is @jordanbeau. He has 616,000 followers. His Instagram includes a lot of photos of himself and some things we could glean from taking a gander through his social media: He's a Dodgers fan, he loves to wear backward baseball caps, and he looks suprisingly chic in a crop top.

7. Who is Jordyn Jones' dad?

Jordyn Jones’ dad was Tim Jones. Sadly, Jordyn Jones’ dad passed away in December of 2019. Jordyn Jones announced his passing on Twitter with a photo of them together. The tweet said “rest in peace dad. I love you.” Tim Jones worked as a farmer on their family farm in Michigan.

rest in peace dad. i love you pic.twitter.com/jHX0YB7aJs — Jordyn Jones (@JJJordynjones) December 8, 2019

8. Who is Skyler Timothy Jones?

Skyler Timothy Jones is Jordyn’s younger brother. Although he is not a celebrity, he has gained a following through his sister. On Skyler Timothy Jones’ Instagram, he can be seen enjoying nature, farming, and fishing. He recently graduated Schoolcraft High School in Michigan and has a girlfriend named Haley.

9. Jordyn Jones TV and movies run the gamut.

Jordyn Jones has acted in several television shows and movies. Jones is most known for her appearances in Shake It Up, Dance Camp, Internet Famous, and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

10. Jordyn Jones Dance Moms — what's the connection?

Although Jordyn Jones was not on the show Dance Moms, she is linked to Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller. Miller created another reality dance show called Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (AUDC). Jones was on season one of AUDC in 2012 and placed fifth in the competition. Jones had a lot of ups and down in the competition but ultimately was sent home because she pulled a muscle in a flexibility test.

11. Jordyn Jones Dance Camp is an original Youtube movie.

Jones played the role of Yolo in the musical dance film Dance Camp in 2016. Dance Camp is a YouTube original movie where a teen is sent to a dance camp and is not looking forward to it. However, he ends up having a lot more fun than he initially thought as he crushes on a girl at the camp and joins her dance group in the hopes of winning the big dance competition.

12. Jordyn Jones Shake It Up is a Disney channel original.

Jordyn Jones also appeared on the Disney channel dance show Shake It Up starring Bella Thorne and Zendaya. Shake It Up aired from 2010 to 2013 and Jones played the role of “Student” in the show's final season.

13. Jordyn Jones's Reddit page is full of her super-fans.

There is a Reddit page dedicated to Jordyn Jones. The page has 24,000 members and features her music videos, fun pictures from her snapchat, and pictures of Jones and her friends.

