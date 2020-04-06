Who Is Maddie Ziegler's Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Eddie Benjamin

This former 'Dance Moms' star seems to be in love.

Even during this period of heavy social distancing thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, some celebrity relationships are still thriving, including this one involving a former Dance Moms star.

Last week, Maddie Ziegler posted a photo with boyfriend Eddie Benjamin and being that it seems they're quarantined together, things could be getting serious.

So who is Maddie Ziegler's boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin?

Here's everything we know about the 17-year-old dancer's new boo.

Ziegler shared a selfie with Benjamin on April 2.

In the photo, she and Benjamin are laying in the grass together, as he covered one of his eyes. In the comments, many fans noted that Ziegler had deleted the same photo before reuploading it again, although she didn't explain why. Instead, she kept her caption short and sweet: "Relaxing or bored?"

This isn't the first time he's appeared on her Instagram account.

In March, Ziegler posted this photo with Benjamin on Instagram, which turned quite a few heads considering how risqué it was. As far as we can tell, they're both topless and laying in bed — and yep, Ziegler is 17.

"We're sending everyone calm and positive vibes," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

But who is Eddie Benjamin? He's a musician.

Given Ziegler's background in dance, it's no surprise that she's with Benjamin, a musician. The 18-year-old Australian singer recently released his debut single, "F**k My Friends, so we wouldn't be surprised if we hear more about him before he releases his first studio album.

He keeps his online presence pretty low-key.

Unfortunately, Benjamin's Instagram account isn't too revealing about his personality, because he doesn't use it very much. He's posted just over 20 photos in the last 5 years, and most of them have to do with his singing career. We can't learn many personal things about him from social media, but hopefully, he'll share more eventually.

Fans are loving this new pairing.

Fans are commenting their approval on Ziegler's latest selfie with Benjamin and it seems most of them are rooting for this new couple. Many have pointed out how much Benjamin looks like actor Timothee Chalamet, and most comments revolve around how cute Ziegler and Benjamin are together.

The couple hasn't shared much about their relationship yet.

Aside from these selfies, Benjamin and Ziegler haven't shared any details about their relationship, and unless they've been hiding things for a long time, it seems like things are still relatively new between them. Here's hoping more selfies are on the way — these two seem so happy together.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.