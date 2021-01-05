Peloton Instructor Ally Love Is Engaged! Meet Her Fiancé, Andrew Haynes

Ally Love is a Peloton instructor, the host of the Brooklyn Nets, and the CEO and founder of Love Squad, a fitness and lifestyle website.

Love is originally from Miami, Florida, but currently resides in New York. The fitness star attended New World School of the Arts and received her BFA in fine arts from Fordham University. Her website even states, “Ally Love is a multi-talented woman who proves you can truly do it all.”

Ally Love is clearly doing it all — he even just got engaged to her adorable fiance, Andrew Haynes. The 34-year-old even took to her Instagram stories to say, “So, I’m engaged. I’m beyond grateful for God’s anointing on our love and lives.”

Love added that she'll “be sourcing wedding planning tips soon.”

Who is Ally Love’s fiance, Andrew Haynes?

Andrew Haynes is Ally Love’s longtime boyfriend and now fiancé. He doesn't have an Instagram and keeps a very low profile so there's barely any information about him but we do know that his birthday is on April 6, making him an Aries.

Love and Haynes got engaged on January 4th.

On Monday, January 4, Love announced to Instagram that Andrew Haynes proposed to her. She posted a picture of she and Haynes kissing with fireworks going off in the background. She captured the photo, “I SAID YES (and yes)!!!!!...And not because those were private fireworks just for me/us. I will share the proposal soon, it was UNEXPECTED and so PERFECT!! More photos/stories to come, but...TTYL, I’m still enjoying this beautiful time with my FIANCÉ.”

Many of Love’s Peloton co-workers commented on the picture and congratulated the happy couple.

Jess King wrote, “Yay!!!! Congrats to u and Andrew.”

Emma Lovewell said, “So much love for you both!! Congratulations!!”

They became Instagram official in 2018.

The pair have been since 2018 when Love posted an adorable selfie of the two of them on a vacation looking very cozy and cute. The couple traveled to Paris, Montenegro, and Croatia together.

Love captioned the photo, “US. meet Andrew...we’ve be rollin’ for a while, and I have to say it only gets better! He plans a yearly surprise trip .. and I couldn’t be more grateful. From Paris, Montenegro, Croatia - Dubrovnik, and then back to Paris to surprise me with my best friend @gabi_rebeschini and her darling Aisha. We share countries, cities, create memories and it has to be some of my favorite times of us, although Friday nights on the couch with Indian food comes in at the top too — THANK YOU LOVE & cheers to US.”

They have the same birthday.

Ally Love and Andrew Haynes also celebrate the same birthday. They were both born on April 6 making them both Aries. Ally Love was the one that announced their shared birthday to her Instagram followers on April 6, 2020.

She posted a cute picture of them riding bikes and captioned the photo, “TWO FOR ONE BIRTHDAY!! It’s #AndrewNoIG Birthday TOO!!!!! ⁣Did you know we share the same BIRTHDAY?!?? ⁣But he always lets me celebrate it as being just my day. However, I only celebrate because you’re worth celebrating!! CHEERS LOVE LOVE.”

Love and Haynes enjoy nature.

Judging from Ally Love’s instagram pictures, they both enjoy nature. They especially like to have dates that are outside and adventurous.

They recently relaxed on the beach together and even took a helicopter ride together on November 7.

She even posted a photo of them eating bread together on the street when they were traveling. Love captioned the fun photo, “YOU MAKE ME BETTER. Call it what you will but I LOVE to watch you eat bread on the street and will do this with you anywhere, anytime and forever! Just that simple. Find people, actually find a partner, who make you better, who makes you laugh, and who are more patient with you that anyone else... also most importantly who LOVES GOD with you. dats you #ANDREWnoIG *also adding this addendum — I’m the funny one of the family and the reason I get to say that is because I wrote this caption and my momma said so HAHAHAH* *obvi this pic is pre-covid*”

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango.