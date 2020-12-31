'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta Is Engaged! Meet His Fiancé, Jacy Nittolo

Ray Liotta is an actor and producer. He is best known for playing the role of Henry Hill in Goodfellas. He has also appeared in the films Narc, Something Wild, and Hubie Halloween.

From 1997 to 2004, he was married to actress Michelle Grace. They met on the set of The Rat Pack and they were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

In 1998, they had a daughter together named Karsen Liotta, who is currently 22 years old.

Ray Liotta also just got engaged to his gorgeous girlfriend, Jacy Nittolo.

Who is Ray Liotta’s fiancé, Jacy Nittolo?

Who is Jacy Nittolo?

Jacy Nittolo is an Italian-American who was born on September 25, 1974. She is 46 years old and is a Libra.

She is not in the entertainment industry or a public figure, so she is mostly known for being engaged to Ray Liotta.

Nittolo began cutting hair when she was 16 and then worked at a hair salon when she was 19 years old and dreamed of owning it.

So, her now ex-husband, Joey Nittolo, bought her that exact hair salon. Nittolo does not publicly speak about her current job, so it is unclear whether or not she still works as a hairstylist.

Nittolo and Liotta got engaged on Christmas.

Ray Liotta proposed to Nittolo on Christmas and he shared the happy news to instagram.

He posted a photo of the couple together in front of a Christmas tree and captioned the photo, “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Nittolo also shared the same photo to her instagram page but captioned it with emojis of a ring, champagne, and wine.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

She was previously married to Joey Nittolo.

Before getting engaged to Ray Liotta, Nittolo was previously married. She used to be married to film producer Joey Nittolo. He is known for producing the films A Man Apart, Rip It Off, Red Letters, and The Last Marshal.

Joey Nittolo also hosts a podcast called The Space Between which is a podcast about spirituality and lifestyle.

Around 2017, Nittolo began hearing voices, having visions, and predicting the future.

His family had a difficult time understanding what was happening to him, so they admitted him into a mental institution.

When he got out, he realized that he was meant to embrace his spirituality and gifts.

Although, this led to him getting a divorce from Jacy Nittolo. Although they are divorced, they seem to still get along pretty well since Jacy Nittolo was a guest on his podcast after they split up.

Jacy Nittolo has children.

Joey and Jacy Nittolo had children together!

In fact, they have four children named Dax, Chazz, Joey, and Jade.

She lives with her kids in Malibu and spends a ton of time with them. She even shows them off on her instagram page. On Mother’s Day in 2019, Nittolo posted a photo of them all together and captioned it, “They complete me.”

Her brother suffered from brain damage.

In 2002, Nittolo’s family went through a terrible tragedy. Her brother was involved in a bad car accident that resulted in severe damage to his brain.

Jacy Nittolo posted about the incident on her instagram page and showed a picture of her and her brother together when they were young kids.

She captioned the photo:

“My brother & I in 1978. He is a living miracle. Today my family celebrates him beating all odds. 18 years ago we got the phone call you never want to hear. Get to the hospital now he probably won’t make it through the night. Severe brain damage from a car accident that wasn’t his fault. 10 weeks in a coma, 2 brain surgeries later, living at Northridge Hospital for months, years of every kind of physical therapy you can imagine, and a family that had been through enough shit to know to never give up hope no matter what. He’s a true testament to how we roll.... no matter what they say... we will survive and come out ahead and he did. Married with a beautiful family and living a quality of life that most dream of.”

What is Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo’s net worth?

Ray Liotta's net worth is $14 million.

Jacy Nittolo's net worth is currently under review.

