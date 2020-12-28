Disney channel fans all clearly ship Ricky and Nini together from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

However, in real life things aren’t going too well for the pair.

It seems like the stars of the show, Joshua Bassett (Ricky) and Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), dated on and off for a year.

Although, there is a theory going around on TikTok that he cheated on her with actress Sabrina Carpenter, and now the whole HSMTMTS cast is taking Rodrigo’s side.

The Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter love triangle, explained:

Keep reading for all the details on the love triangle between Rodrigo, Bassett, and Carpenter.

Rodrigo and Bassett dated on and off.

It seems like Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett dated on and off from July 2019 to May 2020.

They were constantly with one another and commenting on each other’s instagram pictures.

They promoted each other’s music careers on their Instagram Stories, and even revealed that they have nicknames for one another: Bassett is “Joshy” and Rodrigo is “Liv.”

Rodrigo even released a song called “Gross” on her Instagram page which clearly is about her relationship with Bassett. Bassett even commented on the video saying, “u kill me.”

However, it became clear they broke up sometime in May 2020 because they stopped spending time with one another and liking each other's social media posts.

Rodrigo even posted a song on Instagram about how she lost herself in a relationship.

Bassett was seen with Sabrina Carpenter.

Sabrina Carpenter is an actress and singer who is best known for playing Maya Hart in Girl Meets World.

Carpenter has also been in The Goodwin Games, Adventures in Babysitting, The Hate U Give, Tall Girl, Work It, Clouds, and others. Next, she will be playing Alice in Netflix’s upcoming live-action Alice in Wonderland.

Carpenter is 21 years old — she was born on May 11, 1999, making her a Taurus. She also has a singing career and has released four albums with hit songs like “Sue Me,” “Why” and “Almost Love.”

Rumors that Carpenter and Bassett were dating started to circulate in July 2020. They were seen kissing at a Black Lives Matter protest. Then, a month later they were seen out and about together having a lunch date in Los Angeles, California.

On the same day they were seen getting lunch, Rodrigo and her friend Iris Apatow took to Instagram and posted a picture that showed them wearing shirts that say “Dump Him.”

They even decided to have a couples halloween costume together!

Article continues below

The pair dressed up as Sharkboy and Lavagirl and posted TikTok’s together showing off their outfits.

The HSMTMTS cast took Rodrigo’s side.

The theory points out that Bassett moved on very quickly from Rodrigo and likely cheated on her with Carpenter.

It also seems like the HSMTMTS cast is taking Rodrigo’s side because they have stopped interacting with Bassett on social media since the pair broke up.

Larry Saperstein, who plays Big Red, stopped commenting and interacting with Bassett’s instagram posts in May.

In fact, since August, a lot of the cast stopped interacting with Bassett.

Bassett even posted an instagram announcing that he will be dropping an EP. He even just turned 20 years old on December 22, 2000, making him a Capricorn. Although, no one from his cast commented on his birthday picture.

On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo announced on December 22, that she will be releasing new music soon.

Cast members Sofia Wylie and Julia Lester commented on the post expressing their support. Within three hours of the post being uploaded, Kate Reinders, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, and Joe Serafini all liked it.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.