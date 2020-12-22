Everything To Know About Clubhouse App, The Newest (And Most Exclusive) Celebrity App

By now we all know that exclusive celebrity apps take the world by storm. (Remember Raya and it’s long waitlist process?)

Well, now there's a new celebrity app that everyone is talking about and it’s called Clubhouse.

What is Clubhouse app?

Keep reading to learn all the details about Clubhouse, which celebrities are on it, and how to apply.

Clubhouse is an app that allows users to chat with one another in real time. It's almost like having a live podcast since you can join discussions, host discussions, attend panels, and explore different chat rooms all throughout the app.

There is a full schedule of chats happening everyday. For example, there is a “TikTok Content Creator Meetup” on the schedule that is hosted by Nick Cho, Jane Park, Christa Allen, and Adrienne Young. These TikTok creators will host a discussion and speak directly into their phone microphones — anyone on the app can attend the chat and listen in and get behind-the-scenes tips on how to grow on TikTok. There are plenty of Clubhouse chats like these that happen all day long, offering up the opportunity to learn from successful individuals in myriad industries.

The one thing, though, that makes Clubhouse so special is the exclusivity of it. It isn’t about how many people log on but it is all about who gets to log on. There are a limited amount of invitations and you have to be directly invited by someone on the app to sign up.

How to join the Clubhouse app:

Clubhouse is still in its beta phase and can only be downloaded on an iPhone. The only way to get onto the app is by knowing others who are already on the app.

The first option of getting on is by personal invitation. When someone joins the clubhouse, they're given only one invitation that they can send someone using their phone number. Once someone is in the Clubhouse for a while and has hosted discussions of their own, they can earn another invitation.

The second option of getting on the Clubhouse is by using the exclusive side-door. Download the app and it will allow you to reserve your username. If you have a lot of friends on the app, they will get a notification telling them that you want to be accepted to the Clubhouse.

Once that happens, they will be able to decide if you can get on the app by waving you through without using one of their invitations.

Article continues below

Which celebrities are on Clubhouse app?

There are many celebrities on the Clubhouse app. For instance, Drake, Ashton Kutcher, and Virgil Abloh are all on it.

Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, Chris Rock, and even Oprah Winfrey have joined.

Imagine them all hosting a discussion together! In fact, Kevin Hart, Drake, and Tiffany Haddish had a discussion together. Kevin Hart took to Twitter to say:

Had an amazing conversation in the Clubhouse app today....Real talks with real people....this is the direction that social media is now going to. Pretty dope — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 27, 2020

Clubhouse app is exclusive for now ... but that may change.

Although Clubhouse is difficult to get on to now, it won’t be that way forever. On their website, they state, “Hey, we’re still in private beta but are working hard to open things up soon. We are building Clubhouse for everyone and working to make it available to the world as quickly as possible. It’s not intended to be exclusive; we just aren’t ready to ship the general release version yet.”

Reserve your uersname now!

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.