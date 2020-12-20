Adorable Details About Andy Samberg's Relationship With Wife Joanna Newson

Andy Samberg is a comedian, actor, writer, TV producer, and musician.

He's part of the comedy music group Lonely Island and was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Samberg stars as Jake Peralta in the hit television show Brooklyn Nine-Nine and starred in Lonely Island’s film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Most recently, it was announced that Samberg would star in the upcoming Disney+ live-action animated feature Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers. The film is directed by fellow Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer and Samberg will take on the role of Dale alongside John Mulaney who will play Chip.

Andy Samberg is 42 years old and was born on August 18, 1978, making him a Leo. But what about his better half?

Who is Andy Samberg’s wife, Joanna Newsom?

Joanna Newsom is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and actress. She was born in Nevada City, California, and learned to play the harp when she was younger. Newsom is best known for becoming a keyboardist in the San Francisco-based indie band The Pleased.

She is 38 years old and was born on January 18, 1982, making her a Capricorn.

How did Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom meet?

Adorably, Samberg actually had a crush on Newsom before he even met her.

A close friend of Samberg recalls, "He liked her music and would go to her shows. He had the biggest crush on her."

Newsom is also a fan of Samberg’s music career, the friend added, "she respects what he does with his songs. She's so proud of everything that he has accomplished."

The pair met through their mutual friend, Fred Armisen, and they dated for five years from 2008 and got married in 2013.

Newsom gushed over Samberg in an interview stating, “He’s my favorite person in the world. He’s the person I’d most want to hang out with at any given moment.”

Newsom and Samberg got married in 2013.

On September 21, 2013, Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom got married at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California.

They even had a lot of their celebrity friends in attendance like Amy Poehler, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Lorne Michaels, Adam Sandler, and more. At the rehearsal dinner the night before, many of the comedic guests performed stand-up and made funny jokes about the couple.

A source explains that the wedding was fun and emotional. "Andy's speech was the perfect mix of comedy and sentiment. Both he and Joanna were crying throughout the speech."

Newsom and Samberg have a daughter.

In 2017, Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg welcomed a daughter.

They keep her very much out of the limelight because she's so young but Samberg jokingly explains parenthood, "I feel like I'm working on a pretty signature dad bod. I pick her up a lot, so my guns are really rockin'. But I eat all of her bread crust, so my tum's a little fat. I've eaten more crusts in the last two-and-a-half years than in the rest of my life combined. I can't remember the last time I had a normal bite of a sandwich. She's very into The Nutcracker. The original. We took her to see a marionette show … and she flipped for it. And now we listen to The Nutcracker nonstop ... on a loop. And she knows all the tracks, you know? It's pretty heavy."

Now that their daughter is 3 years old, she wants to be like her mom, Joanna Newsom so they got her a miniature harp so she can be a little musician as well.

Samberg adds, “She’s not bad. She watches her mom and emulates that sometimes, and it’s the cutest f*cking thing I’ve ever seen.”

Newsom cut Samberg’s hair and saved his movie.

The couple takes quarantine very seriously.

In fact, Joanna Newsom even gave Andy Samberg a haircut so he wouldn’t have to go to a barber. Samberg even said that she was “a real pro” since she gave him “a perfect fade” using only scissors.

Also while quarantined together, Newsom often “mans the grill” and spends her nights “watching Mad Men for the first time and then making cocktails.”

Andy Samberg even said that she saved his new film, Palm Springs, by standing in as a music supervisor. He said, “When my wife read the script, she said, ‘Do you know that song ‘When The Morning Comes’ by Hall And Oates?’ And I was like, ‘No, I haven’t heard that one.’ And I love Hall And Oates. So, she played it for me and I was like, ‘Holy shit.’ … I immediately texted it to these guys and said, ‘This is our end credits song,’ and they were like, ‘Woah. It’s really good!’”

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.