8 Most Popular Illuminati Conspiracy Theories About Celebrities, Murders And Famous Songs

The proof is all around us, apparently.

What would the internet be without its crazy propensity for spreading rumors and conspiracy theories so compelling and detailed that they almost sound almost realistic?

New theories tend to pop up every time a celebrity tragically dies, a politician does, well… politician stuff, or the government pulls some sort of shady move.

Perhaps the most pervasive of all conspiracy theories is that of the Illuminati, whose history goes way back and is often blamed when things get weird.

So what is the Illuminati? And which celebrities are rumored to be involved in the secret society?

The Illuminati was actually a real group. Its origins date back to the late 1700s when it was founded in secret in opposition to the church’s control. Eventually, the group fell victim to corruption (as many political parties do) and fell apart. Or did it?

Today, conspiracy theorists allege the Illuminati is trying to create a “New World Order” with the goal of completely controlling the planet.

Like any other organization, there are certain Illuminati symbols that portray the secret society’s beliefs. Think of them like an Illuminati bat signal.

There’s the pyramid, which signifies wealth. The Illuminati sees wealth as the single most important means to making the world a better place.

Within the pyramid there’s the all-seeing eye, signifying knowledge and wisdom.

From the eye shines a halo of light, which serves as a guide to the Illuminati.

And lastly, the ‘eternal circle,’ which reinforces the idea that everyone and every action plays an important role in the universe.

These symbols are everywhere if you look for them, including on the dollar bill:

So IS the Illuminati real? Check out these rumors and theories and decide for yourself if these celebrities are in the Illuminati.

1. The Illuminati killed Paul Walker.

After starring in 7 films in the Fast and Furious franchise, Paul Walker fans were shocked by his ironic death in 2013. He was the passenger in a Porsche that careened out of control and crashed into a pole — or so the media said. But if you ask conspiracy theorists, the Illuminati is actually to blame.

According to the YouTuber known as shane, the Illuminati murdered Walker after he threatened to expose the group. The story goes that Walker was involved in charity work when he came across a bunch of wrongdoings like embezzlement behind the scenes that he wanted to go public with. Of course, the Illuminati couldn’t let that happen and took him out via drone strike.

2. The Illuminati killed JFK.

Paul Walker isn’t the only one who met a suspicious untimely death that has since been blamed on the Illuminati. Some conspiracy theories date back even further — for example, to the 60s, when JFK was (allegedly) assassinated. History buffs know JFK died after being shot twice by Lee Harvey Oswald, but many people aren’t convinced. According to TIME, 70% of Americans believe the assassination is part of something way bigger… Did the Illuminati have something to do with it? According to The Conspiracy Zone, YUP.

Their evidence is pretty fascinating, to be honest: JFK was shot in a triangle. ‘John Kennedy’ has 11 letters in it. The assassination date (11/22/63) includes multiples of 11. His limo was traveling at 11 miles an hour… the list goes on.

Why would the Illuminati want JFK dead? Apparently, JFK planned on bringing U.S. troops home from Vietnam and wanted to end the Federal Reserve in order to end the national debt, which would take away the Illuminati’s control over the country. He was killed just days after replacing Federal Reserve Notes. Conspiracy theorists have pointed to audio from the day of his assassination that they say prove there was actually more than one shooter, as well as a bullet trajectory that doesn’t match that of Oswald’s position.

3. Jay-Z and Beyonce are king and queen of the Illuminati.

Perhaps the most popular Illuminati theory is that superstars Jay-Z and Beyonce run the secret group. It all started when Jay-Z started throwing up his signature triangle hand motion:

It’s hard to deny your affiliation when you’re throwing up the society’s sign everywhere. Then, of course, there’s the sad (not to mention racist) rumor that Jay-Z, black man that he is, wouldn’t have have been able to reach his level of superstardom without help from “the inside.”

Once Beyonce became linked to the rapper, theories about her involvement with the Illuminati ran rampant as well. Conspiracy theorists say everything from her onstage performances, music videos, and hand motions are a direct nod to the secret group. One YouTuber has gone so far as to suggest Beyonce is under mind control after seeing a video of the star bobbing her head at a basketball game while no music was playing — which is also the reason why she seemed to be frozen during the infamous elevator fight between Jay-Z and Solange. Theorists have even dragged little Blue Ivy into the mix, claiming her name is an acronym for Born Living Under Evil, Illuminati's Very Youngest.

Of course, the two have denied their Illuminati involvement in their lyrics. Beyonce addresses the rumors at the beginning of her song ‘Formation,’ singing, “Y'all haters corny with that Illuminati mess,” and Jay-Z raps on a Rick Ross song, “Bitch, I said I was amazing/Not that I’m a Mason/Bitch I’m red-hot, I’m on my 3rd 6, but a devil I’m not.”

4. Kesha’s song ‘Die Young’ is an Illuminati anthem.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are just two celebrities getting called out for their alleged affiliation with the Illuminati. Theorists say Kesha’s music also addresses the secret society, whose symbols abound in her early music videos. Take, for example, the video for ‘Die Young:

The Illuminati symbolism is so blatant that even Billboard called it out, referencing the numerous triangles, an upside down cross and all-seeing one eye. The video even begins with a flashing skull and crossbones. According to conspiracy theorist The Vigilant Citizen, “Illuminati symbols are becoming more prevalent because that was the plan all along: To gradually make them part of popular culture.” It’s all part of the brainwashing, y'all!

5. The video for Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ also has a lot of Illuminati symbolism.

Katy Perry’s connected to the Illuminati in a few different ways. First of all, there’s her video for ‘Dark Horse,’ which includes symbols like the all-seeing eye just about everywhere, pyramids, and demonic creatures.

Then, there’s the super weird rumor that Perry is actually JonBenet Ramsey who, according to conspiracy theorists, was actually kidnapped by the Illuminati. Perry has even referenced the secret group herself. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said, "if the Illuminati exist, I would like to be invited! I see all that shit, and I'm like, 'Come on, let me in! I want to be in the club!'” So whether ‘Dark Horse’ is her way of courting the Illuminati or revealing that she’s already in it … we’re on to you, JonBenet — I mean Katy.

6. Lady Gaga is an “Illuminati puppet.”

Lady Gaga is another pop star rumored to be part of the Illuminati. Again, theorists call out the overt symbolism in her videos and persona, calling it a “tribute to mind control.” They say her stage name ‘Gaga’ refers to the act of being totally absent-minded, which of course can be achieved through mind control. Furthermore, in her early days, many of her videos were rife with triangle and all-seeing eye symbolism.

However, some say her newest project is proof that she’s broken free from the Illuminati. After a little hiatus, she boasts a much more subdued, realistic image and more meaningful, artistic music.

In an appearance at Harvard, Gaga talked about how unhappy she was in the entertainment industry. She calls herself a ‘Stefanie/Gaga hybrid,’ which Illuminati theorists saw as proof that under Illuminati control, she became an alternate, demonic personality. She also says she disliked “being used to make people money,” another potential dig as being an “Illuminati puppet.”

7. Donald Trump is an Illuminati mind controller.

If all of these stars are under Illuminati mind control, who’s doing the controlling? Aside from alleged Illuminati king Jay-Z, Donald Trump’s hand signals reveal his status as a top Illuminati member. While using your hands when you talk is a pretty normal occurrence, conspiracy theorists say Trump’s rather odd gestures are actually secret messages.

There’s the classic “a-ok” symbol, which apparently means the devil’s number ‘666.’ He also frequently makes the triangle symbol with his hands when he’s sitting at ease — which could be the same Illuminati gesture Jay-Z’s always making, or a reference to vagina. Whatever floats your boat.

8. The Kanye West/Kim Kardashian/Taylor Swift feud was fabricated by the Illuminati.

What would a secret society be without a little hazing? According to conspiracy theorists, that’s exactly how the whole West/Kardashian/Swift began. Apparently, when West humiliated Swift on stage at the 2009 VMAs, he was really welcoming her to the secret society.

As we know, they’ve managed to keep the feud in the media for years. And years. And fricken years. While most people have begun to agree that anything these people to is just straight up for publicity, according to The Vigilant Citizen it’s actually an Illuminati “psychological operation” aimed at kids “to precondition them to start believing in fabricated events.”

