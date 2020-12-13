13 Things You Never Knew About Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs's Model Daughter

You might recognize Eve Jobs’ last name since she is the daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs and his wife Laurene Powell.

Steve Jobs passed away in 2011 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Jobs recently made her modeling debut and is a major influencer on Instagram.

Who is Steve Jobs's daughter, Eve Jobs?

13 things you never knew about her:

Eve Jobs is 5 feet and 7 inches tall.

Eve Jobs is 22 years old and she was born on May 2, 1998, making her a Taurus.

Eve Jobs recently made her modeling debut.

Jobs recently made her modeling debut for Glossier. She was featured in their new holiday ad campaign and you can see her glamorously lounging in a bathtub while sipping on wine and applying makeup.

On December 2, Jobs posted the cute photo to Instagram and captioned it, “Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier ! Go check out the collection.”

She's an avid horseback rider.

When she's not posing for the camera, Jobs is horseback riding.

In fact, she is one of the best young show jumpers in the world.

In 2019, Jobs was ranked fifth place on a list of the world’s top 1,000 riders under 25 years old.

Jobs recalls her earliest horse memory, “I was first put on a pony at two years old, but didn’t actually start really riding until I was about six. I have always had a love and appreciation for animals and I think that passion was evident pretty early on. My earliest memory is probably being at the Stanford barn having a lesson with Ben Hey (who I still ride with today) on a pony called Dolly.”

Jobs competes against other famous celebrity daughters.

When Eve Jobs competes in horseback riding competitions, she's not the only famous daughter there. She often competes against Bill and Melinda Gatess’ daughter, 24-year-old Jennifer Gates. She's also gone up against 28-year-old Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, and Destry Spielberg, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s daughter.

She enjoys nature.

Eve Jobs definitely likes to explore nature and spend time outside.

She even likes outdoor sports and recently went canyoning and explored caves while boating.

Jobs attends Stanford University.

Eve Jobs is currently working towards her degree at Stanford University, which is where her parents first met. She's incredibly smart and Steve Jobs even told his biographer, Walter Isaacson, that one day she could run Apple— or even the country. Isaacson documented in the biography that Steve Jobs said, “She’s a pistol and has the strongest will of any kid I’ve ever met. It’s like payback.”

Who is Eve Jobs dating?

Eve Jobs is dating Aidan Reilly, a water polo athlete from Brown University. Not too much is known about Reilly since he keeps his life pretty private, but he runs in similar circles to Jobs.

They often post cute couples photos together when they are spending time together or on vacation.

Jobs also claims to have made the first move!.She explains, “I met my current boyfriend through a DM — ladies, go for it!”

Before Reilly, she was dating Eugenio Garza Perez, a fellow equestrian and business student. They were spending time together in February 2018 but split soon after.

What is Eve Jobs’s net worth?

Eve Jobs’ family’s net worth is $35 billion.

Jobs won’t inherit her dad’s money.

When Steve Jobs passed away, his wife, Laurene Powell, became the 35th richest person in the world.

Powell stated that her kids will not be inheriting her fortune, which is around $35.4 billion. She explained that inherited wealth is not “fair” and added, “I’ve dedicated my life to doing the very best I can to distribute it effectively, in ways that lift up individuals and communities in a sustainable way. I’m not interested in legacy wealth buildings and my children know that. Steve wasn’t interested in that. If I live long enough, it ends with me.”

She's a painter.

In quarantine, Eve Jobs has been spending her free time painting.

She is very creative and often creates beautiful art while sipping on wine.

Eve Jobs has three siblings.

Jobs is the youngest of four kids. She has two sisters, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, her half-sister and Erin Sienna Jobs and Reed Jobs, her full siblings. Steve Jobs and Chrisann Brennan had Lisa when they were 23 years old and she famously wrote a memoir about her father called Small Fry.

Jobs studied abroad in Paris.

Stanford University gave her the opportunity to study abroad in Paris in 2019.

Eve Jobs said, “My short-term goal is to travel and explore new places with my friends. Oh, and definitely develop my French speaking skills.”

She also took very beautiful pictures of Paris while she was there.

Eve Jobs believes you can learn something from everyone.

Eve Jobs says that she's learned two life lessons that have really resonated with her.

She explains, “The first [lesson] being that mistakes happen and it will be okay. I know this sounds probably pretty standard but being a sensitive person, I internalize a lot and get upset with myself when I feel like I’ve messed up, either in life or with riding. Learning that people screw up, that it’s actually inevitable, and that it’s okay. And the second [lesson] being that you can learn something from everyone. Absolutely everyone.”

She loves exercising and staying in shape.

Aside from getting a great workout from horseback riding, Jobs makes sure she eats well and "goes to SoulCycle and Pilates when she can.” However, she also admits that she has some days where she eats a lot of sweets and can be very lazy. She says it's all about finding balance.

