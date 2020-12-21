The Sweet Story Behind Ariana Grande’s Unique Engagement Ring And How It Honors Her Grandpa’s Legacy

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and her partner of nearly a year, Dalton Gomez!

Grande took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to reveal that she and Gomez got engaged, and almost immediately, fans, friends, and fellow celebs began talking about her one-of-a-kind engagement ring.

“This ring is everything!!! I love you!!” Demi Lovato commented, while Grande’s former Victorious co-star Victoria Justice wrote, “Omggg congrats Ari!!! So happy for you. Your ring is just beautiful.”

Upon hearing the news of Grande and Gomez’s engagement, fans everywhere wanted to know more about Ariana’s gorgeous ring, and one TikTok user broke it down for everyone.

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring — the story behind it:

Read on for the sweet meaning behind Ariana Grande’s engagement ring, and how it honors her grandpa's legacy.

A social media user took to TikTok to explain the family history behind Ariana Grande’s ring.

In a quick video on TikTok, one Ariana Grande fan explained the significance of her unique engagement ring that fans and fellow celebs can’t seem to get enough of.

“Years ago, Ariana posted that Nonna had a ring made for her with her grandpa’s pin, so it would always protect her,” the TikTok user started.

“It looks like the same pearl on Dalton’s ring, so it looks like he upgraded her ring into a new engagement ring,” the user added.

Ariana Grande herself gave some more insight about the pearl ring on Oct. 28, 2014, posting a picture of the gorgeous piece of jewelry with the caption, “nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3”

Fans were quick to circle back to Grande’s 2014 tweet to comment on the ring.

Fans everywhere were quick to notice that the pearl on Ariana Grande’s engagement ring was the same one she tweeted about in 2014.

“And now it’s attached to ur beautiful engagement ring i’m so happy for u bby,” one fan wrote, while another said, “congrats my sweet angel !! u deserve thisss more than anyone.... i love u [hearts] so happy for both of u.”

While many fans were elated about Grande and Gomez’s engagement and her ring, some fans expressed their concerns about the “Thank U, Next” singer’s love life.

“I’m not trying to be mean I love the sentiment but the diamond ring being offset ruins it for me. Happy for the queen though,” one TikTok user commented, while another wrote, “Sis is going to ruin that poor boy’s heart in about 2 months time when they break up.”

Ariana Grande’s engagement announcement came just one day before her new Netflix special premieres.

An engagement and a new Netflix special? Ariana Grande is having quite the week!

Grande’s new Netflix documentary, Excuse Me, I Love You, premieres on the streaming platform on Dec. 21, 2020.

The documentary follows Grande on her 2019 Sweetener World Tour, and gives fans an inside look at all of the behind-the-scenes action, including never-before-seen footage of Ariana Grande on the road and at home, as well as a mix of performances by the hit-maker and pre-show rehearsals.

You can stream Excuse Me, I Love You starting on Dec. 21 on Netflix.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.