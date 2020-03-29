Which Ariana Grande Song Are You, By Zodiac Sign

Arianators, listen up!

Everyone loves Ariana Grande, and your zodiac sign doesn't have to be her biggest fan to jam to one of her hit songs.

Which Ariana Grande hit song are you, per your astrology?

If you love Ariana and your zodiac sign stands out like Ari’s voice, then there's a song for you to sing during karaoke.

Known for her breakout roles as a child on Nickelodeon, Ariana Grande left television to pursue her real dream, music.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Grammy award-winning singer Ariana Grande is only 5 feet tall but her voice stands out as tall as the Eiffel tower.

Born in Boca-Raton Florida, this Italian-American singer, songwriter, and actress is also a Cancer zodiac sign.

She has a passion for music that drove her to the successful artist she is today.

Another title that she owns is philanthropist, due to her positive influence on causes such as online bullying, and LGBTQ and feminist issues.

Ariana believes in fighting real issues that affect society.

By using her platform to fight these world problems make her stand as tall as ever.

What songs does Ariana Grande sing?

She uses her upbeat pop songs to give the world another great gift: Billboard 100 hits that keep us Arianators singing loud and proud in our cars in traffic on the way to work.

Her wide vocal range has been compared to Mariah Carey.

Although she is petite, her presence will always be known by the way her voice and personality stand out.

Ariana Grande music is full of energy, funk, dance, pop and a little bit of hip-hop.

All of these attributes show her diverse music style and how she enjoys incorporating them into her music.

Here is the Ariana Grande song title that matches your zodiac sign’s personality and astrology.

Ariana Grande song for Aries zodiac signs: Don’t Call Me Angel

Some of the lyrics are, “Yeah, you heard me right, even though you know we fly, don’t call me an angel”.

Aries is a fire sign and when they don’t like or agree with something, you will know it without hesitation.

They will tell you like it is and they will not regret anything about it.

Ariana Grande song for Taurus zodiac signs: Bang Bang

Some of the lyrics are, “See anybody could be good to you, you need a bad girl to blow your mind”.

Taurus signs can be intense and they will get whatever they want regardless if you like it or not.

Taurus are known to have feisty personalities and they love to express themselves creatively.

Ariana Grande song for Gemini zodiac signs: One Last Time

Some of the lyrics are, “Cause I know that I failed you, I should’ve done you better”.

Gemini’s are known to be self-centered and they don’t care what you have to say about it.

They will hurt you unintentionally due to the fact of loving and putting themselves above anything.

Ariana Grande song for Cancer zodiac signs: God is A Woman

Some of the lyrics are, “You love it how I touch you, my one, when all is said and done, you’ll believe God is a woman”.

Your fellow Cancer, Ariana Grande is a known feminist and loves women empowerment.

Cancers love to stand up for what they believe in.

Ariana Grande song for Leo zodiac signs: Be Alright

Some of the lyrics are, “But the hard times are golden, cause they all lead to better days” says it all.

Leos are very optimistic and they often believe that times will get better which is a good thing sometimes.

What about the times when you just want to be mad about something?

Not a Leo, they will always try to find a way to look at a situation from a different perspective.

Ariana Grande song for Virgo zodiac signs: Love Me, Harder

Some of the lyrics are, “Cause if you want to keep me, you gotta gotta gotta gotta got to love me harder”.

Virgos love to be loved and in love to have the attention on them.

If you want to be with a Virgo you need to love them as much as you can because it can never be enough for them.

Ariana Grande song for Libra zodiac signs: Problem

Some of the lyrics are, “So don’t be dumb, I got ninety-nine problems, But you won’t be one”.

Libra’s are hard lovers but they do not like drama and they will not chase after you.

If you are not stepping up to the plate the way they want then they will move around fast and leave you in the dust.

Ariana Grande song for Scorpio zodiac signs: Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored

Some of the lyrics are, “Break up with your girlfriend, yeah, yeah, cause I’m bored, you can hit it in the mornin, yeah, yeah, like it’s yours”.

Scorpio can be lovers but they can be selfish as well. If they want something they will get it, no questions asked.

Ariana Grande song for Sagittarius zodiac signs: Thank you, Next

Some of the lyrics are, “Cause look what I’ve found, Ain’t no need for searching, and for that I say, Thank you, next”.

This sign loves being in love and if you cheat or lie they will end it fast.

Once they do find the right one for them they will treat you like you are the only person in the world.

Ariana Grande song for Capricorn zodiac signs: Right There

Some of the lyrics are, “And I’ll never let you go, you should know”.

Capricorn’s love hard and once you have their heart there is nothing to pull them away.

They are forgiving so if you do cheat they can forgive but once they are at their reaching point it won’t be good.

Ariana Grande song for Aquarius zodiac signs: Into You

Some of the lyrics are, “I’m so into you, I can barely breathe, and all I wanna do is fall in deep.”

The Aquarius sign loves to be in love, once they find the perfect one, they will give them their all.

They are loyal and expect the same in return.

Ariana Grande song for Pisces zodiac signs: No Tears Left to Cry

Some of the lyrics are, “Ain’t got no tears in my body, I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it”.

Once a Pisces is done, they are done. They will not look back at the situation and they will wipe their tears and keep moving forward.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationship topics.