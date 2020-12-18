Tom Cruise, 58, Fuels Romance Rumors With Much Younger ‘Mission: Impossible’ Co-Star — Meet Hayley Atwell

It looks like Tom Cruise is off the market!

The 58-year-old action star was spotted holding hands with his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell, at a recent London screening, fueling rumors that the pair have been secretly dating for a while now.

While Tom Cruise has had quite the shaky relationship history — Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes are just two of his high-profile romances that went majorly south — fans are excited about the prospect of perhaps another future Mrs. Cruise after photos of the pair holding hands surfaced.

Who is Tom Cruise’s girlfriend, Hayley Atwell?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Cruise’s new beau.

She’s 20 years younger than Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise is 58 years old, and at age 38, Hayley Atwell is two decades younger than her boyfriend and co-star. While twenty years may seem like a giant age gap, age ain’t nothin’ but a number for these folks.

Hayley Atwell was born in London.

Hayley Atwell was born in London, England on April 5, 1982, which makes her a passionate and motivated Aries.

Atwell also has dual citizenship in both England and the United States, and was named after actress Hayley Mills.

She has an impressive resume.

Mission: Impossible 7 is Hayley Atwell’s latest project, but she isn’t a newcomer to the industry.

In fact, Atwell has fifty acting credits to her name, and has appeared in well-known TV series and films, like Dr. Who: The Eighth Doctor Adventures, Cinderella, Black Mirror, and Christopher Robin.

You may also recognize her as Peggy Carter from the Marvel Universe; she’s appeared in pretty much every Marvel movie and show you can think of, including Captain America: The First Avenger, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Avengers: Endgame, and more.

She loves adventure.

One scroll through Atwell’s Instagram page will show you that she absolutely loves adventure, and it looks like she spends her free time getting outside and exploring the world.

She’s also picked up some interesting habits while out and about in nature, like throwing herself into cold water whenever she gets the chance.

“Launching myself into very cold water on the regular is a stark-raving-mad hobby to have picked up,” she wrote in an Oct. 1 post.

“But then again, I once pogo’d the perimeter of my school playground to raise money for laboratory animals. Most meaningful 10 quid I ever made. See you tomorrow, glacial pool of fjord loveliness.”

She’s an avid reader.

Atwell posts about the books she’s reading all the time, and often describes the impact the books have on her:

“Remembering author Jan Morris today who has died at the age of 94. This book was my companion and guide during the filming of our Venice scenes for Mission: Impossible. Restrictions of movement in public spaces due to the pandemic lead me to depend more upon the contents of these pages to deepen my experience of the unique city I was in but unable to move through. I would sit inside the four walls of my room in a palazzo, staring out at the pink sunset sky that met the glittering waters of the Grand Canal and read this book. At once fully present and at once transported. Thank you, Jan.”

She has her own podcast.

Atwell hosts the podcast, True Spies, where she interviews ex-spies and narrates their stories.

“Hayley Atwell narrates an eclectic mix of stories, told by the real spies behind some of the world’s greatest operations. What do they know? What are their skills? And what would YOU do in their position? From SPYSCAPE, the HQ of secrets and skills,” the podcast’s About section reads.

