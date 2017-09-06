How Tom Cruise Allegedly Put A Legal Ban On Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Dating For Five Years

Rumor has it, the ban was a part of their divorce settlement.

Before they broke-up, rumors about Jamie Foxx's and Katie Holmes' courtship began in 2013, about a year after Holmes divorced Tom Cruise. In 2016, Katie was reportedly seen with a ring on her finger, but Foxx denied that he gave it to her.

In fact, just a year before that he denied that they were an item — but we knew better.

The more interesting facet of their secret relationship is the rumor about why they were keeping it a secret. About a year ago, there was a report that as a part of her divorce settlement with Cruise, Holmes agreed not to date anyone publicly for five years.

Ya know, just another one of Cruise's crazy antics.

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” a source claimed.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri. Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

The divorce agreement — which remember, they settled in just 10 days — also rumored to include a rule that Suri wouldn't have any contact with Cruise's religion, Scientology.

If this five-year dating ban is true, then it would have ended June 2017.

So for the five years before their eventual break-up, Holmes and Foxx have apparently been meeting in secret at each other's homes. Sometimes Holmes would even wear wigs and hats to disguise herself.

If Cruise is crazy enough to ban Holmes from having a boyfriend (which, let's face it, he probably is), I think she deserves a round of applause for cashing out AND having landed a hottie like Foxx.

You go girl.

