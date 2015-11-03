7 Bombshells We Learned About Tom Cruise And His Family From Leah Remini

Crazier than we thought.

Myths have gone around about Scientology forever, and Leah Remini has been stirring up quite the controversy with the people of scientology for some time now.

Her 2015 tell-all book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology only added fuel to the fire. And although she's coming for the entire Church of Scientology in the book, she's coming especially hard for Tom Cruise and his family.

Here's seven eye-opening things we learned about the Cruise crew:

1. Tom Cruise has a very short temper.

Cruise allegedly flipped on his assistant for giving him a chipped coffee mug.

"You served me tea in a chipped mug? Do you know who gets served with a mug that's chipped? F*king DBs." There they go with the weird lingo again, a DB is a "Degraded Being," in Scientology terms.

Sheesh, someone is in need of a major chill pill.

BONUS FACT: Tom is NOT a fan of pre-packed cookie dough. He also lost it when his assistant brought him that. Talk about high-maintenance?

2. Former wife Nicole Kidman, is a "suppressed person."

When Remini asked the children about their relationship with their mother, Bella Cruise referred to her as a "F*cking SP."

According to Scientology, a suppressed person is an enemy of the church. So, if I'm understanding this correct, their mother is now their enemy. Wow.

3. Things got a little freaky on the dance floor at Tom and Katie's wedding.

All weddings are subject to a good time and some fun (raunchy?) dancing, but at the Cruise wedding, Scientologist Norman Starkey (who also officiated the ceremony) was found "humping Brooke shields on the dance floor."

Whoa! Shields was also reprimanded just a year earlier by Tom for taking antidepressants.

4. Suri Cruise was a baby puddle of tears at wedding.

At the Tom and Katie Holmes weding, there's a passage in Remini's book that recalls the moment she walked into the bathroom. Baby Suri was sprawled out on the floor, with three others (Tom's assistant and sister included) surrounding her while she cried.

Instead of trying to soothe her, Remini remembers the baby crying and them chanting her name as if she was an adult who needed "to get her sh*t together."

5. They were worried Katie was going to be a no-show at the wedding.

There was a moment where Remini and long time friend, Jennifer Lopez, questioned whether or not Katie would show up for the wedding.

6. Scientology elicits donations by promising meetings with Cruise.

For every $1 million you donate, you get yourself a visit with — you guessed it! — Tom Cruise. Well, kind of but not really (we're not really sure how much you're got to donate to visit the Cruise house).

However, Remini does recall that she and her husband were gifted with a visit to Tom and Katie's Los Angelas home, under the pretense of Salsa lessons ... after her grand donation to the church.

7. He doesn't like fellow church member John Travolta.

I don't know what kind of shenanigans John gets down with, when it comes to the church, but I know this: nobody dislikes Danny Zuko and gets away with it ... but Tom Cruise.

Apparently the two don't socialize at all and it has something to do with Tom's mysterious disdain for Travolta.