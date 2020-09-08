Everything To Know About Katie Holmes's New Boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo

She's officially moved on from Jamie Foxx.

Fans still might be trying to get over Katie Holmes' breakup with Jamie Foxx, but it looks like this former Dawson's Creek star has officially moved on! Over the weekend, Holmes was spotted exchanging a little PDA with a new boo — and not only is he a chef, but he's also a younger man. Holmes, who is 41, is dating chef Emilio Vitolo, 33, and it looks like things are really heating up between them.

Who is Katie Holmes' boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo?

Katie Holmes was seen with her new boyfriend in New York.

After Holmes and Vitolo were spotted hanging out in NYC last week, the couple was seen kissing at a restaurant on Monday, all but confirming that they're in a relationship. Not only were they caught smooching, but they were also photographed laughing and smiling together while they sat at their table, showing that they truly seem to have a good time together — despite (or maybe because of?) their age difference.

What does Emilio Vitolo do for a living?

Vitolo is a chef who works at his family's restaurant. Technically, Vitolo is actually Emilio Vitolo Jr — his father, the first Emilio Vitolo, runs Emilio's Ballato, an Italian restaurant in NYC that's gotten a lot of acclaim. And in an interview, he shared that his entire family has worked there since his father bought the restaurant in the '90s.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,” he said. “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there."

Emilio Vitolo is also an actor.

Not only Is Vitolo talented in the kitchen, but he's also an actor — something he has in common with Holmes. He's appeared in shows like Royal Pains, Inside Amy Schumer, and a Crime to Remember, and has a role in the upcoming movie, The Birthday Cake, as cousin Emilio, which also stars Val Kilmer and Ewan McGregor.

Emilio Vitolo frequently cooks for celebrities.

On his Instagram, Vitolo is known for sharing photos of the celebrities who come in to dine at Emilio's Ballato, which has included former president Barack Obama and his daughter, Malia, as well as Danny Devito, who celebrated his birthday there, and he's shared some pretty funny videos of Jimmy Fallon when he's stopped in, too.

Emilio Vitolo's friends with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Vitolo may rub elbows with the celebs who stop in the restaurant, but he's also close with Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner... as well as the rest of the Jonas family. In fact, he's even joined the family on vacations and attended Joe's birthday last year, so it seems like he's pretty tight with the whole crew.

Vitolo is close with his family.

Given that Vitolo has made his life's work all about the family business, it's no surprise that they're all very close. But judging by the photos he shares on Instagram (including the adorable throwbacks), it seems like he actually enjoys spending time with them, which is really sweet to see. As far as his Instagram and internet presence goes, it looks like Holmes definitely has herself a fun catch — and the fact that he can cook is just a bonus.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.