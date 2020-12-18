Mick Jagger Buys Florida Mansion For Much Younger Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick — Meet Her

Mick Jagger is a rock icon.

Jagger's career has spanned over five decades and he sounds electric with his other Rolling Stones band members, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts. The Rolling Stones have hit songs like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Angie,” and “Miss You.”

They have released 26 studio albums since 1964. Their hit studio albums include Sticky Fingers, Goats Head Soup, The Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed, and Some Girls.

Jagger was born in Dartford, United Kingdom. He is currently 77 years old and was born on July 26, 1943, making him a Leo.

Recently, Mick Jagger bought a Florida mansion near Sarasota for his much-younger girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, prompting questions about her identity.

Who is Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick?

Melanie Hamrick is an American ballet dancer. She was born in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1987 and is 33 years old.

Hamrick attended The School of American Ballet, The Kirov Academy of Washington, DC, and Eastern Virginia School for the Performing Arts.

Hamrick played the role of the Swan in Swan Lake with American Ballet Theatre. She retired from the American Ballet Theatre a year ago, after being with them for 15 years.

Currently, Hamrick is presenting “A Night at the Ballet,” an online dance program that will be streamed for free from December 17 to 20.

Mick Jagger recently bought Hamrick a mansion.

Mick Jagger bought Hamrick a mansion near Sarasota for Christmas. Since the area has a lot of privacy it was a “major factor” in buying the opulent estate.

However, this year Jagger and Hamrick will be spending the holidays in London. They usually spend Christmas at Jagger’s estate in the island of Mustique.

Allegedly Jagger and Hamrick have grown even closer over the past couple months and their friends are encouraging them to get married.

But don't celebrate yet — one source states, “[Mick's] friends and bandmates aren’t buying wedding gifts just yet. Time will tell. In the meantime, the two are happy playing house in all of Mick’s properties around the world.”

Jagger and Hamrick have been together since 2014.

Jagger and Hamrick met at one of Jagger’s Rolling Stones concerts in Tokyo in February of 2014.

At the time, Hamrick was on tour with the American Ballet Theatre and went to meet Jagger backstage. Hamrick reached out to Jagger after his partner of 13 years, L’Wren Scott, passed away in March 2014.

Hamrick and Jagger started to grow closer and she helped him find happiness again after Scott passed away. They tend to keep their relationship private for the most part, but occasionally are seen at events and parties together.

Allegedly their relationship has heated up even more in quarantine and since Jagger has recovered from heart surgery a year ago. Hamrick said, "I actually went for a quick trip to Europe — and then the world shut down. So I stayed in Europe the whole time because it’s important for me and my son, for us to stay together as a family, especially with the uncertain times.”

Article continues below

A source said, “They’ve been locked up together since mid-March," adding, “Mick’s pals say they haven’t seen him this happy in decades, and he has finally settled down. It only took a heart attack and pandemic.”

Hamrick and Jagger have a son together.

In 2016, Hamrick and Jagger had a son together named Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. In fact, Hamrick left the American Ballet Theatre to spend more time with her son.

Hamricks posts a lot of pictures of him on her Instagram page. On December 8, she posted a couple of cute photos of Deveraux on his birthday and captioned it, “4 years old today!!!!!! Happy Birthday to our sweet, wonderful, incredible Devi!!! We love you so much.”

One of the pictures even featured the shadows of Hamrick and Jagger holding hands next to their son.

When their son was born, it was reported that, “they're both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”

Mick Jagger has eight children in total. He had Karis Hunt Jagger in 1970 with Marsha Hunt and then Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger in 1971 with his wife Bianca Jagger, who he was married to from 1971 to 1978.

Then he had Elizabeth “Lizzy” Scarlett Jagger in 1984, James Leroy Augustin Jagger in 1985, Georgia May Ayeesha Jagger in 1992, and Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger in 1997, all with Jerry Hall.

In 1999, Jagger and Luciana Gimenez had a son named Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger.In fact, Gimenez stated that Jagger is a “wonderful dad” and "a very wise man and passionate about his kids. He's always been there and that has been a really great experience."

Hamrick loves to workout.

To keep in shape as a ballerina, Melanie Hamrick really enjoys working out. In fact, she aims to workout everyday and even has a personal trainer.

She makes sure she stretches and works on improving her balance and flexibility and shows off her intense workout routines on her Instagram page quite often.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.