Sweet Details About SI Model Brooks Nader's Relationship With Husband, Billy Haire

You may know model Brooks Nader from winning the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search in 2019.

Nader recently booked her first magazine cover for Venice magazine.

Brooks Nader is 24 years old, born on February 7, 1996, making her an Aquarius.

She was recently seen looking very cozy with her husband, Billy Haire, on a Miami beach. The two were even photographed cuddling, kissing, and having fun together on their vacation.

Who is Brooks Nader’s husband, Billy Haire?

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Billy Haire is a national digital director.

He received his masters from NYU Stern School of Business and currently works for Maven, a digital media platform. From 2012 to 2016, Haire worked at Sports Illustrated as a franchise account executive and a sales manager.

They aren’t afraid to show PDA.

On December 13, Haire and Nader were seen having a romantic vacation in Miami. The cute couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary and clearly can’t keep their hands off of each other.

Nader was wearing a small floral two-piece bathing suit and had her hair in a slick ponytail. Haire was wearing grey and white patterned board shorts. They swam together, lounged in a cabana, and drank cocktails. They were also photographed kissing in the ocean with their arms wrapped around one another. It is very evident from the photos that they are very in love and have fun with each other.

They both made sure to wear face masks when they were exiting the beach and were in close proximity to others.

They got married in New Orleans.

On December 14, 2019, Brooks Nader and Billy Haire got married in New Orleans.

Nader was raised in Louisiana so she wanted an outdoor wedding that was close to home. So, they decided to have a wedding in the French Quarter and even had a local band play the music and fed their guests fresh oysters and seafood. They even had an afterparty on Bourbon Street.

They first met and fell in love in New York City, which is where they live, so they added some Manhattan touches to the wedding. Their cake had an outline of the New York City skyline on it and they served a Manhattan cocktail at the dinner.

Nader recalls that on the day of their wedding, "When we did our first look, Billy was uncontrollably crying, which, of course, made everyone else cry. It was so special!"

Nader and Haire are best friends.

Brooks Nader claims that Haire is her best friend, "The feeling of marrying my best friend is something so special for me that it is even hard for me to put into words. I am extremely blessed to be in such a beautiful place in my life at this time.”

Nader also says he's incredibly supportive of her career,.“My husband is supportive and understanding when it comes to my work and that’s really so important to me. I can’t wait to spend forever with him and fill it with so many memories to share with my fans.”

Although, they couple's relationship got off to a rocky start because their first date lasted 25 minutes. Nader had to abruptly leave because she wasn’t feeling well.

Billy Haire likes to stay out of the limelight.

Although Billy Haire is married to a supermodel, he prefers to keep his private life private. In fact, he also prefers to keep his Instagram page private.

Haire has an Instagram account with 57 posts and almost 2 thousand followers. Even though Nader is very active on instagram, she's only featured Haire on two occasions on her page and mostly posts modeling shots.

Brooks Nader’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

Billy Haire’s net worth is approximately $100 thousand.

