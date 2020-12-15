Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix — Meet Her Boyfriend, Sean Sagar

You may know Jesy Nelson as an English singer and former member of the girl group Little Mix.

The group was created on The X Factor in 2011 and became the first group to win the competition. They released their most recent album called Confetti in November and it became their sixth top 5 LP in a row.

On December 14, Nelson announced on her Instagram account that she would be quitting Little Mix.

In a statement Nelson said, “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

She added that she needed to “spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life — I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

Jesy Nelson is 29 years old and was born on June 14, 1991, making her a Gemini.

Now that she is no longer part of Little Mix, Nelson plans to spend time with her boyfriend.

Who is Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend, Sean Sagar?

Sean Sagar is 30 years old and his birthday is February 20, making him a Pisces.

He's an actor best known for appearing in the television shows, Our Girl, Sticks and Stones, Just a Couple, Trollied, and Top Boy. Sagar has also been in films such as The Gentlemen, Ill Manors, and Boom.

Sean Sagar will soon be appearing in a new Netflix drama called Winx: The Fate Sage, which will be released in January 2021.

Nelson fans are asking Sagar to look after her.

After Jesy Nelson announced her decision to leave Little Mix, her fans immediately went to Sean Sagar’s instagram to tell him to look after her during this difficult time. Fans commented on a photo he posted of them together, "Pls take care of our Queen," "Please take care of her," and "PLEASE TREASURE HER.”

The photo showed Nelson sitting on Sagar’s lap while he affectionately kissed her cheek with the caption, “The reason for my happiness.”

Sagar and Nelson became Instagram official in September.

The pair began dating in quarantine but didn’t become Instagram official until September.

Nelson first showed off their relationship by posting an instagram story of Sagar cooking for her and declaring that she is a “lucky girl.”

Sagar also posted to his Instagram story a picture of the food he cooked and captioned it, “His and hers...and yes I’m cooking.” In October, Nelson posted a steamy photo of the two of them looking cozy together at a restaurant and captioned the photo, “Everything.”

The couple looks very cute together and have been together ever since their first Instagram story in September 2020.

Acting runs in the Sagar family.

Sean Sagar’s older brother, Nick Sagar, is also an actor.

Nick Sagar starred in the films The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch: Switched Again. In the Netflix films, he played the role of Kevin who is the love interest of Margaret, played by Vanessa Hudgens.

Nick Sagar also played the role of Detective Alonzo Loya in the show Queen of the South and Victor Aldertree in Shadowhunters. Clearly, acting runs in the Sagar family.

Sean Sagar is also a model.

In addition to acting, Sagar is also a model.

He is currently signed with MiLK Model Management

He posts a lot of his modeling photos to his Instagram, where he has almost 100k followers. Sagar recently did a Christmas campaign with the fashion brand Topman.

Jesy Nelson’s net worth is around $6 million.

Sean Sagar’s net worth is around $1 million.

