5 Activities To Kill Time When You're Bored During Quarantine

There are tons of fun things to do from the comfort of your own home.

During these unprecedented times, it can be easy to feel stress. But we are all in this together, even separately and two meters (or six feet) apart!

With festivals canceled, schools and offices closed, and summer plans put on hold, we might be feeling bored.

But here are five fun ways to kill time during the quarantine.

1. Consult an online psychic.

Psychics can provide guidance on a variety of topics, like love, career, relationships, and finance. Whether you want to manifest love in your life or discover what your future career will be, psychics can provide the answers to all of your deepest questions.

If you want a reading, search the web for “online psychics in your area,” and get psychic readings for you and your family.

2. Have a movie marathon.

Now is the perfect time to watch all those movies that you’ve been wanting to see for ages. You can also rewatch your favorite show, like Gossip Girl or Supernatural.

Whether you’re watching your old favorite movie or starting a new series, binge-watching can help calm your “quarantine anxiety.” So, if you feel anxious or bored, hop on to Netflix and start watching!

3. Clear out the clutter.

Believe it or not, your closet full of clothes can help you find peace in these harsh times. So, what are you waiting for?

Plan out outfits for events you might be attending in the future. Also, when you clean out your closet, donate the clothes that you don’t need or want to homeless shelters.

4. Take your fitness game to the next level.

We all want to nap during the day, but it’s also crucial to stay fit.

Whether you are feeling bored or anxious, exercising regularly can help you combat stress and stay healthy. Enroll yourself in an online fitness or dance class to fulfill yourself during quarantine.

5. Explore new content online.

While you’re stuck at home, use the power of the Internet to your advantage. Use this opportunity to start exploring new content or learning a new skill.

When you find new reading material online or learn something new on YouTube, you can take your mind off of your angst.

If you are an avid reader, try a reading app and reread your favorite books, or delve deeper into the minds of famous literary critics. Read to expand your horizons and connect with your inner self.

Staying at home indefinitely can feel overwhelming and boring at times. But start taking advantage of this time and try something different.

Expanding your horizons can help to entertain and engage you during this challenging time. We hope you enjoy trying these activities!

Unwritten is a website covering health and wellness, self-care, and mental health. For more of their health and wellness content, visit their site.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.