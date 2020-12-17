Jeffrey Epstein’s Missing Friend Jean-Luc Brunel Arrested At Paris Airport For ‘Sex Trafficking Models’

Jeffrey Epstein’s tangled web is getting messier, even after the disgraced entrepreneur’s death.

Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime pal of Epstein’s and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was detained at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France on Dec. 16.

Brunel was arrested on accusations of “rape, sexual assault of minors, human trafficking, and being a part of a criminal conspiracy,” according to officials. He hasn't been seen since Epstein's 2019 arrest.

The arrest comes just days after Peter Nygard, who’s been dubbed the “Canadian Epstein,” was arrested for similar accusations.

While the world is familiar with the horrific accusations against Epstein and Maxwell, the accusations made against their longtime friend are just as disturbing.

Who is Jean-Luc Brunel?

Here’s what you need to know about Jean-Luc Brunel, his connection with Epstein and Maxwell, and the details about the accusations made against him.

Brunel founded model management companies.

Jean-Luc Brunel founded Karin Models, as well as the modeling agency, MC2 Model Management, which was financed by none other than Jeffrey Epstein.

MC2 had offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and Miami.

He’s been hit with rape accusations before.

This isn’t the first time Jean-Luc Brunel has been hit with rape and sexual assault accusations.

A former model, who wanted to remain anonymous, alleged that Brunel raped her after meeting at a club in 1987. The alleged victim revealed that after she had met Brunel, he asked her to accompany her to his apartment to pick something up.

At the time, she says, she didn’t think anything of it, as he seemed normal and polite. He then asked her if she wanted a drink, and the alleged victim says that’s when he drugged her, then raped her.

“And then I don't remember anything. He had drugged my drink," she recalled. "The next thing I remember is waking up in his bed. He was beside me, and he was sleeping, and naked, and I was wondering how I got there."

A former Dutch model also claims Brunel raped her in the ‘90s.

Former Dutch model Thysia Huisman, who was 18 at the time, has an eerily similar story about Brunel, and went to the French authorities in 2019 after Epstein’s arrest.

“Brunel raped me in 1991. He drugged me and raped me and I never came forward as I was ashamed,” she said. “ After Epstein’s arrest I felt I had to come forward.”

Although the case was past the statute of limitations, Huisman says she felt compelled to come forward with her story in hopes that others would feel empowered to do the same.

“But I reported it in the hopes other women would come forward, and then 11 other women came forward but they were all past the statute of limitations,” she recalled.

He hasn’t been seen since Epstein’s 2019 death.

Jean-Luc Brunel had reportedly not been seen since Epstein’s death over a year ago.

His name also reportedly appeared in Epstein’s flight logs more than fifteen times, and he visited Epstein upwards of 70 times while he was in prison in Florida in the 2000s for soliciting sex from an underage girl.

A lawyer for the victims commented on Brunel’s arrest.

Anne-Claire Lejeune, who represents several of the alleged victims, commented on Brunel’s arrest, saying, "The [alleged] victims have long awaited the arrest of Jean-Luc Brunel. They welcome his detention with relief and with confidence in the legal process.”

Huisman also commented on Brunel’s arrest, saying, "This is huge news. I am crying with joy."

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.