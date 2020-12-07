Is Jeffrey Epstein Still Alive? Conspiracy Theorist Claims He Saw Convicted Pedophile At His Ranch In New Mexico

You might want to sit down for this one, folks.

A conspiracy theorist who runs the YouTube account ABQ Raw claims he saw convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — who allegedly died by suicide in his jail cell in Aug. of 2019 — outside of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico in October of this year.

In the video, which you can watch below, the narrator claims that he saw Epstein snap pictures of protestors outside his ranch, and even zooms in on the man he claims is Epstein.

Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive?

In the video, Epstein’s ranch is shown from a bird’s eye point of view, and viewers can easily see three cars parked on the property — one of which is a red pickup truck.

After protesters gathered outside of the ranch with signs that read, “Epstein didn’t kill himself,” and, “Investigate Zorro Ranch now!” a man who the theorist believes is Epstein pulled up in a red pickup truck to snap some photos of the protestors.

“While we were on scene, a red truck approached the fence line and a gentleman rolled the window down,” the narrator says.

“He observed the protest, and raised his cellphone to snap some photos of the group,” the narrator continues, adding that “ABQ Raw filmed the video in beautiful 4K,” which is likely an attempt at convincing viewers of the quality of the video and “sighting.”

“The driver of the red truck had a striking resemblance to the recently deceased Jeffrey Epstein,” the narrator says, before posing the same question conspiracy theorists have asked since Epstein’s death:

“Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself? It may be completely possible that he has ridden off into the New Mexico sunset.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video.

One YouTuber said they don’t believe Epstein killed himself, but they don’t buy the fact that the mystery rancher in the red pickup truck is, in fact, Epstein.

“Well, more likely he was murdered for what he knew and who he could expose,” the YouTuber commented. “But I don’t see him in a shirt and truck like that, the guy has a pretty high opinion of himself.”

“If I wanted to fake my own death and disappear, I probably wouldn't roll up to a bunch of camera weilding protestors [sic] in front of my house, roll down my window, then stop for them to snap a few pics,” another YouTuber added.

Some social media users think the mystery man could be Jeffrey Epstein’s brother.

Logically, it would explain the “striking resemblance” the narrator of the video mentions.

“If there's a resemblance — it's probably his brother Mark Epstein, who inherited the ranch,” one social media user suggested, while another agreed, saying, “Maybe his brother look alike [sic], but I doubt that's epstein. Plus why would epstein drive a work truck?? That's most likely older guy worker.”

