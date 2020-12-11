Joe Biden’s Brother James Biden Investigated By The FBI In ‘Hospital Business Probe’

Another day, another Biden family investigation.

This time, Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, is reportedly being investigated by the FBI over his involvement in a “hospital business” in Pennsylvania.

The feds are questioning James Biden about his ties to the company Americore Health, which is an operator of rural hospitals in Pennsylvania.

According to a previous report, "A business card identifying him as a 'principal of Americore’ was entered into court records in a civil case in Tennessee, but he has disputed that he is a principal of the company."

In January, the FBI raided an Americore hospital in Ellwood City, PA, and reportedly took boxes full of undisclosed items with them.

Americore is also currently in bankruptcy, and has faced allegations of “mismanagement that are unrelated to James Biden.”

Who is Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about James Biden.

He’s one of Joe Biden’s two younger brothers.

Joe Biden is the oldest of four kids. He has a younger sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and two younger brothers: Frank Biden and James Biden.

Valerie Biden Owens has one child, a daughter named Missy Owens, who has also worked in politics.

James Biden has had a plethora of jobs throughout his lifetime.

James Biden, 70, has had quite the track record when it comes to jobs in different fields.

Some of the job titles he’s held over the years include nightclub owner, insurance broker, political consultant, political fundraiser, startup investor, and construction company executive.

He’s married.

James Biden is married to Sara Biden, and it doesn’t look like they have any kids together.

Not much information is known about James Biden and his wife, including how long they’ve been married.

News of the James Biden investigation comes just one day after Hunter Biden’s FBI probe.

When you’re a part of the Biden family, you’re apparently a part of multiple FBI investigations.

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, released a statement earlier this week revealing that he is currently being investigated by the FBI over possible tax fraud.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said in a statement released by the Biden-Harris transition team.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the statement continued.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the statement also read.

Biden has yet to comment on the news about his brother.

